Hundreds of people, including hundreds of motorcyclists and veterans groups, gathered in Georgia to serve as pallbearers and mourners for John Bernard Tabor, a 94-year-old Army veteran whose remains went unclaimed. The event was organized after a funeral home contacted the public for help, showcasing community support for fallen heroes.

By 6 a.m. on Friday, motorcycle riders were already outside a funeral home in Fairmount, Georgia, waiting to honor an Army veteran many of them had never met.

The day before, Kimberly Ware put out a call on Facebook for pallbearers for the funeral of John Bernard Tabor. By the time she reached Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, hundreds of people had come to say goodbye. Some had driven two-and-a-half hours to be there. Tabor, of Atlanta, died Sept. 28 at the age of 94.

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He had entered the U.S. Army on July 13, 1953, at the age of 21, near the end of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on June 2, 1955. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Atlanta contacted Kimberly Ware and her husband, Don Ware Jr. — who own In Their Honor Funeral and Cremation Providers — after it was unable to locate any of Tabor's family members.