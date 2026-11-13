Hundreds Protest in San Diego After ICE Detains 8-Year-Old Boy

San Diego residents, including city council members, gathered to protest the detention of an 8-year-old boy by ICE during a check-in appointment, citing shock and concern over the separation of a minor with established local ties.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown to protest after ICE took an 8-year-old boy into custody at a check-in. San Diego city council member Sean Elo-Rivera is leading that chant.

NBC 7’s Shelby Bremer has been covering this story since the beginning. She has more on how the community is responding. The boy, a third grader at Fay Elementary School in City Heights, was taken into federal custody last week. Video recorded by volunteer observer Karen Pohl at the federal building in downtown San Diego shows three armed federal agents walking the boy away from ICE’s field office and into an elevator.

Also read Autoridades escolares de San Diego reaccionan tras detención de niño haitiano de 8 años por ICE

"It just shocked the crap out of me, basically, because I never thought they'd take a kid that young alone," Pohl said. Pohl was among hundreds of people — parents, teachers, activists, elected officials and everyday San Diegans — who united outside the Edward J. Schwartz United States Courthouse, where immigration proceedings are held. Weekly protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies have been held outside the federal building, but the boy's detention drew a larger-than-usual crowd.

San Diego Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera encouraged the crowd to"say it loud enough that they hear it in this building and in D.C.

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" amid chants of"Bring him home, bring him home. " The San Diego Unified School District representatives said last week the boy lost his Temporary Protected Status earlier this year and recently received a letter to meet with an ICE agent. His uncle, with whom he's been living with since the child's father was deported more than a year ago, took him to meet the agent because he did not want to break the law.

ICE said during that check-in, it could not establish legal guardianship under requirements of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. ICE determined the boy was an unaccompanied minor and placed him in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement"to ensure the child's safety.

"The uncle's attorney told NBC 7 the uncle did have a notarized letter from the boy's father but ICE said they needed a court order, and they took the 8-year-old was taken into custody. "I told the child, you’re going to be OK, just to calm him down you know? because he’s 8 years old," Pohl said. ICE took an 8-year-old Haitian boy into custody after calling him in for a check-in. SDUSD leaders are outraged.

NBC 7's Shelby Bremer has more. ICE disputed the account in a lengthy statement posted on X, which read, in part: Allegations that ICE took a third grader into custody to be placed in detention are FALSE, and any suggestion otherwise is a depraved attempt to smear our ICE law enforcement officers and undermine the work of President Trump and Secretary Mullin to protect children.

The agency also said the child was initially brought to the United States by a man claiming to be his father, who was previously deported to Mexico by Customs and Border Protection and had never been in ICE custody. It’s not clear where the boy’s mother is.

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The incident garnered the attention of the San Diego Unified School District and later San Diego's elected representatives who wrote letters to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Health and Human Services Agency demanding answers. Cody Petterson, a board trustee with the SDUSD, said it's not clear where the child is being held, but they believe it may be Los Angeles. Either way, Petterson added, it's"certainly not with family or with a designated caregiver.

”The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end TPS for Haitians earlier this year. TPS is a humanitarian designation created by Congress in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters, civil strife and other instability. It was first granted to Haitians in 2010 by the Obama administration after a catastrophic 7.0 earthquake, which caused more than 200,000 deaths and the collapse of hundreds of thousands of buildings.

TPS has been extended several time since as the island nation fell into deeper crisis. This summer's Supreme Court ruling is not the first time Haiti has come up in the Trump administration, with the president using an expletive to describe Haiti and African countries during a 2018 closed-door meeting. In 2024, Trump repeated a baseless claim during a presidential debate that Haitian immigrants were eating pets.

Since 2018, thousands have been killed and more than 600,000 Haitians have been displaced - many to the United States. More than 350,000 Haitians live in the U.S., including thousands locally.