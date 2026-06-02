Hundreds Protest After Bodycam Footage Shows Police Handcuffing Dying 18-Year-Old Henry Nowak

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Southampton Central Police Station following the release of bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing 18-year-old Henry Nowak as he bled to death. Nowak was murdered by Vikrum Digwa with a Sikh knife. Officers, misled by Digwa's family, handcuffed the dying victim instead of his attacker. The case has sparked national outrage and accusations of anti-white racism, with Tommy Robinson joining the protest and linking the incident to broader institutional issues.

Hundreds of protesters descended upon the Southampton Central police station on Tuesday evening as tensions ran high following the release of bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing 18-year-old Henry Nowak as he bled to death while begging for their help.

Chanting Nowak’s final words, “I can’t breathe”, hundreds of Britons took to the streets of Southampton to demand justice for the slain student, who was murdered last year by 23-year-old Vikrum Digwa with a ceremonial Sikh knife. As police came onto the scene, they were falsely told by Digwa’s family that Nowak had been racially abusive.

Despite Nowak being in clear physical distress and repeatedly telling officers that he had been stabbed and that he could not breathe, officers were incredulous and chose to believe the Digwa version of events, handcuffing the dying 18-year-old instead of his attacker.of the tragic loss — published in the middle of the night on Monday by the local Hampshire Police — has sparked national outrage, with some, including Reform UK boss Nigel Farage, accusing the force of anti-white racism.newspaper, more than 300 people gathered outside of the Southampton Central Police Station on Tuesday evening, holding placards reading, “Prison 4 Police on Scene”, “We Want Justice”, and “Save Our Kids”. One resident told the paper, “I am here for Henry.

I saw the video online when he was handcuffed and dragged on the floor after being stabbed and I want the police to be held accountable. It angers me seeing them stood there in uniforms it angers me. We don’t want trouble, but emotions are high. ” The protesters were joined by veteran street protest organiser and anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson, who told the crowd that the death of Nowak was clearly racial.

“I’ve spoken about this for twenty years. You will be a victim of a race gang, i.e., Pakistani Muslims, who will be beating up a white kid. The police will turn up, and they jump on the white kid, every time. I’ve seen it my whole life, they jump on the white kid.

” “What the whole world has seen in Henry’s video is what we all know anyway. It’s a different treatment for white people compared to non-whites, and we have seen this spread through every single institution in our country,” he said. Mr Robinson also called for the arresting officer to be imprisoned rather than being allowed to resign, saying: “We want him in prison for what he done.

Not one single police officer was prosecuted for allowing the rape of a generation of our daughters, not one. None of them have faced prosecution, they’ve all left with their fucking pensions, every one of them have left with their pensions, exactly the same as this, he will resign with full bloody pension. It’s not good enough.

” As the protest wore on, some of those gathered chose to walk on towards the site of Nowak’s murder, which also happened to be where the Digwa family lives. According to the, some of the protesters clashed with police in riot gear, throwing bricks and other objects at the officers.to claim that it was Nigel Farage who was “whipping up” in his response to Nowak’s death.

This playbook was deployed early on in the Starmer administration as it faced multiple days of riots following the killing of three young girls at a Southport dance party by second-generation Rwandan Axel Rudakubana. For questioning the migration background of the killer, Mr Farage was accused of stoking the riots.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Henry Nowak Bodycam Footage Police Handcuffing Vikrum Digwa Southampton Protest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bodycam Footage Shows Police Arrest Dying Victim Henry Nowak as Suspect After Stabbing by Vickrum DigwaReleased police bodycam footage captures the arrest of dying 18-year-old Henry Nowak as a suspect after he was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed a racist attack. The teen died in police custody, sparking outrage over two-tier policing.

Read more »

Family of Henry Nowak Murderer Charged with Weapons Offences Amid Police Conduct OutcryVickrum Digwa, already sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, faces new weapons charges alongside his father and brother. The case has drawn scrutiny over police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing the dying victim. The Digwa family has issued a public apology.

Read more »

Nigel Farage Slams Police Handling of Henry Nowak Death, Calls for Urgent ChangeNigel Farage has condemned the police handling of the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by a Sikh man using a religious ceremonial knife. The Reform UK leader has called for urgent change in the way the police respond to crime scenes, particularly when racial abuse is alleged. Farage has praised Nowak's family for their dignity after his death and encouraged the public to focus their anger over the death and its handling by bungling police into demands for change.

Read more »

Police Officer Wrongly Identified in Henry Nowak Case Receives Death Threats and Forced to RelocateA police officer unrelated to the Henry Nowak murder investigation has been wrongly identified online and subjected to death threats, forcing the officer to relocate for family safety. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmoud condemned the misinformation and vigilante behaviour, while the IOPC continues its investigation into the officers' actions at the scene.

Read more »