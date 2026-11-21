Hundreds of Rochester families received free winter coats and Thanksgiving meals Friday through a partnership between the YMCA of Greater Rochester and MVP Health Care.

YMCA and MVP Health Care representatives help families select winter coats at the Lewis Street YMCA Neighborhood Center in Rochester on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

The organizations distributed hundreds of coats and Thanksgiving food baskets ahead of the holiday. The organizations distributed 700 brand-new winter coats in youth and adult sizes, along with 300 Thanksgiving food baskets, each including a turkey, at the Lewis Street YMCA Neighborhood Center. Families also received vouchers for Foodlink's Curbside Market, while community organizations offered additional resources and information.

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Jackie Marciniak, director of community engagement for MVP Health Care, said rising costs have made it increasingly difficult for families to afford basic necessities, especially during the holidays.

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"With everything, the rising cost of all products, right, not just groceries, clothing, everything, fuel, it is even harder for families to stretch their budget enough to put a meal on the table, let alone a holiday meal," Marciniak said.