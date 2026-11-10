Hundreds of Public Sector Workers Caught in Massive Salary Fraud Scandal

A major fraud investigation has revealed that hundreds of UK public sector employees are holding multiple full-time jobs simultaneously to illegally collect salaries. The scandal, highlighted by the conviction of civil servant Kashim Chowdhury who earned over £280,000 through deception, has prompted calls for stricter government oversight and employment checks to protect taxpayer funds.

A significant scandal involving widespread salary fraud within the United Kingdom's public sector has come to light, revealing that hundreds of government employees have been illicitly collecting paychecks from multiple simultaneous jobs.

The primary catalyst for this exposure was the recent conviction of Kashim Chowdhury, a fifty-six-year-old civil servant who exploited the post-pandemic work-from-home environment to secure earnings exceeding two hundred and eighty thousand pounds from taxpayer funds. While Chowdhury stands out as the most prominent individual case, his situation is part of a much larger systemic issue identified by the Cabinet Office's National Fraud Initiative.

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Systemic Polygamous Working Identified Since 2016

Since the year 2016, this oversight body has detected at least three hundred and one public sector workers engaging in what is termed polygamous working. This practice involves holding more than one full-time position concurrently while drawing salaries from each role, a clear violation of employment contracts and public trust. Over the course of a ten-year period, the initiative has successfully recovered one point three five million pounds in fraudulent payments, highlighting the substantial financial drain on public resources.

The detailed investigation into Chowdhury's activities paints a disturbing picture of deliberate deceit and professional negligence. He managed to maintain his illicit arrangement by carefully manipulating his schedule, taking sick days and holidays to cover the impossible workload required by his multiple roles. In one particularly egregious attempt to deceive his superiors, he allegedly applied makeup to his face to simulate illness during video calls with managers, even as his actual work performance was widely regarded as substandard.

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Prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court presented evidence that Chowdhury positively lied about his employment history and actively concealed his other full-time positions. The court heard that by September 2023, he had secured jobs with various government bodies, including the Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Impossible Schedule And Substandard Performance Details

At the peak of his deception in May 2023, he was contracted to work a total of one hundred and eighty-three hours per week across five different roles, a mathematical impossibility given that only one hundred and sixty-eight hours exist in a seven-day week. His conduct was described by colleagues as rude and uncooperative, with one manager noting that his productivity and attendance were extremely poor and that he refused offers of assistance.

This high-profile case has triggered urgent calls from campaign groups and political figures for a stringent crackdown on public sector employment practices. William Yarwood, the campaigns director at the TaxPayers' Alliance, condemned the actions of these workers as an outrageous abuse of taxpayer money and demanded that ministers tighten employment checks and dismiss anyone found gaming the system. The case also highlights broader concerns regarding the Civil Service's tendency to retain underperforming employees, a criticism that has persisted for years.

Civil Service Expansion And Fraud Initiative Savings

Despite these internal issues, the workforce of the Civil Service has continued to expand significantly, growing from approximately three hundred and sixteen thousand employees in 2016 to over four hundred and forty-two thousand in the previous year. The National Fraud Initiative continues to operate as a critical tool for protecting public funds, recently achieving nearly four hundred and ninety thousand pounds in savings through a pilot program across local boroughs.

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Chowdhury has been remanded in custody and awaits sentencing, serving as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist within government oversight mechanisms and the urgent need for greater accountability.