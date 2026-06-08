Hundreds of Noncitizens Found on New Jersey Voter Rolls, Raising Concerns About Election Integrity

Republican leaders in New Jersey have uncovered hundreds of noncitizens listed on voter rolls, with some having a voting record. The discovery has raised concerns about election integrity and has led to calls for the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

Republican leaders in New Jersey have reportedly found hundreds of noncitizens listed on voter rolls , and some of them had a voting record. The New Jersey Republican Party and the Republican National Committee uncovered the information when they asked for the voter rolls from all 21 counties.

Individuals who were reportedly seeking naturalization and wanted their names removed were registered as Democrats but claimed they did not know they had been registered and were concerned it might disqualify them from becoming citizens. The news came after New Jersey GOP Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon said in May the state party was launching an Election Integrity Task Force.

The task force will work to help ensure that New Jersey's elections are securely and fairly administered and help safeguard the integrity of the process. Per the article, some of the noncitizens had voting records. One who was removed in 2015 voted in 2000, 2001, and the 2008 general election.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters says the group found hundreds of noncitizen registrants in New Jersey who are likely only the tip of the iceberg, but that New Jersey and other Democrat-run states are unwilling to disclose information about their voter registration list maintenance processes. The organization has requested that information from 48 states. Recently, it was reported that almost 2,400 registrants listed on New Jersey's voter rolls were 105 years old or older.

This has led to calls for the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote. The act has support from 91 percent of Republicans, 50 percent of Democrats, and 69 percent of independents. It was recently compared to Colombia's system, which requires strict proof of citizenship to vote. In Colombia, voters must present their proof of national citizenship to vote, and ballots are counted by hand, with results delivered after an hour and a half.

Election watchers and judges are also present to ensure the integrity of the process. The lack of similar measures in the United States has been seen as embarrassing, with some comparing it to Colombia's system





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New Jersey Election Integrity Voter Rolls Noncitizens SAVE America Act

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