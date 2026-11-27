Nearly 500 children in foster care, who live in group homes, celebrated Thanksgiving together at the annual Kid Connection Thanksgiving event in Chandler.

CHANDLER, AZ — The Lavender Farm at Chateau de Vie transformed into a Thanksgiving feast with a field full of games and activities.

"It fills a spot in the community that just doesn't usually get filled to offer thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving day and kids in need to be able to come and enjoy that," said Shelly Goodman, founder of The Lavender Farm at Chateau de Vie. The tradition started in 2016. A partnership between the Goodman family, MomDoc Charities and The Foster Huddle.

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The Kid Connection Thanksgiving has grown from hosting a few dozen kids in foster care, living in group homes, to nearly 500 this year.