With Thanksgiving just days away, hundreds of Jacksonville families received a helping hand Saturday as local leaders and community organizations came together to distribute 500 free turkeys.

With Thanksgiving just days away, hundreds of Jacksonville families received a helping hand Saturday as local leaders and community organizations came together to distribute 500 free turkeys.

The eighth annual District 8 Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, hosted by Jacksonville City Council Member Reggie Gaffney Jr., took place on the city’s Northside. Michael Jenkins Jr., founder of the Golden Chance Foundation, said the early turnout highlighted the growing need for assistance in the community.

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“With cars being here, being lined up here since 4:00 this morning, it just shows that there is a huge need,” Jenkins said. “So going into the holiday season, what else can we do? ” For eight years, Gaffney and his father, Reggie Gaffney Sr., have continued the Thanksgiving tradition as a way to give back to Jacksonville families. This year, they partnered with local organizations and volunteers to distribute turkeys to families preparing for the holiday.

Gaffney said the giveaway comes at a time when many residents are struggling to keep up with everyday expenses.

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“It’s a lot of people’s struggling. You know, utilities are high, rent is high, mortgage is high, gas is high,” Gaffney said.

“It’s our job. And when I say I, the government job, to step in, and make a difference in the community. ” Gaffney also said legislation is pending that would provide utility assistance to residents, although he did not provide additional details about the proposal. For families receiving a turkey Saturday, the giveaway offered some relief from the cost of preparing a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a good thing that they’re doing stuff like this to help the ones that can’t get it,” one recipient said. Another recipient, Lasheba Granger, said she appreciated seeing neighbors and community organizations working together.

“It’s wonderful. It feels like everybody is pulling together and everybody cares about everybody,” Granger said. Jenkins said the Golden Chance Foundation, established in 2016, provides resources and financial support to children and families dealing with the absence of a parent because of death, incarceration, disability or other circumstances. He said participating in the giveaway was another opportunity to support families who may be experiencing financial hardship.

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“I just hope this giveaway just shows this community that we care. We hear your cry,” Jenkins said. He added that families should not feel ashamed about needing assistance.

“I think everybody’s going to hit that rough patch in their life,” Jenkins said, emphasizing that community organizations are available to help people through difficult times. While Saturday’s giveaway helped families prepare for Thanksgiving, organizers said the need for assistance extends beyond the holiday season. Jenkins said he hopes to continue working with local leaders and community partners to organize additional outreach efforts.