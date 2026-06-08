Hundreds of Hatching Eggs Intercepted on Way to Alaska

Hundreds of hatching eggs were intercepted by border patrol agents on their way from Germany to Alaska. The eggs were claimed to be winter jackets but were later determined to be hatching eggs.

Hundreds of hatching eggs were intercepted on their way from Germany to Alaska. Hatching eggs are barred from coming to the U.S. from countries dealing with highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Hundreds of live eggs that were claimed to be winter jackets were intercepted and seized by border patrol agents this week. The eggs were headed to Alaska from Germany and were passing through Ohio when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents spotted them at Cincinnati's Port of Entry. While the manifest said they were winter jackets, agriculture specialists determined they were hatching eggs-337 of them-but did not find the proper paperwork for them.

Our nation's food supply is constantly at risk from diseases not known to occur in the United States. These interceptions highlight the vigilance and dedication our CBP agriculture specialists demonstrate daily. Hatching eggs from countries dealing with highly pathogenic avian influenza are prohibited from coming into the U.S. by the Department of Agriculture. They are highly regulated because they can carry Newcastle disease, as well as avian influenza.

Hatching eggs span all avian species, from poultry to game birds to racing pigeons and more. If there is a market for a live bird, there is a potential for someone attempting to import hatching eggs. Information for this article was taken from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement. This story was reported from Orlando





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