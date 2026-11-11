Hundreds of female students explore the transportation industry in annual PA seminar

More than 200 girls from local districts took the wheel at a hands-on Women’s Transportation Seminar STEAM Day, exploring highway design, drones, VR Mario Kart, and heavy vehicles.

A group of students at a Lego crane simulation at the 5th annual STEAM Day, taken on November 10, 2026 More than 200 girls in grades seven through twelve received a hands-on look at transportation careers as dozens of local school districts joined industry leaders for an annual STEAM Day at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Women’s Transportation Seminar, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and PennDOT teamed up to introduce students to a range of transportation-related fields, from engineering concepts to emerging technology. Fawn Cassel, contract management services manager for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said the event was built around interactive experiences.

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“They got virtual reality Mario Kart. We’re flying drones and have rovers on site here as well,” Cassel said.

“I came out of school seeing maybe one or two women in an engineering department to, you know, now we have a handful or a dozen,” she said. PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said the agency has also changed over time, but more work remains to broaden the pipeline.

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“When I came into PennDOT 25 years ago, it was a very male-dominated organization. So being able to encourage girls that there is a career for something in the sciences, in the math, in construction, engineering, and not just maybe sitting through what you might consider a boring lecture today; it’s hands-on stuff, just giving them a taste of everything is so important,” Schreffler said. Even with momentum, Cassel said the industry is still catching up.

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