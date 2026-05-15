Hundreds of employees at Big Apple airports fear their lives due to unsafe working conditions

A bombshell complaint alleges that hundreds of employees at Big Apple airports are in constant fear for their lives due to disastrously unsafe working conditions. The Fed-up Alliance Ground International (AGI) workers held a rally outside John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday to share their horror stories about their time at the runway and tarmac service company.

Hundreds of employees at Big Apple airports are in constant fear for their lives due to disastrously unsafe working conditions, according to a bombshell complaint.

Fed-up Alliance Ground International (AGI) workers rallied outside John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday to share their horror stories about their time at the runway and tarmac service company. One AGI ramp agent, John Mosquera, told the crowd that every day he comes to work, wondering if he will make it home safe at the end of his shift. A lot of the equipment they use is old, broken down, and unsafe.

Mosquera, of the Bronx, also mentioned passing out on the job during last summer's record heat wave after he was forced to load bags into the unairconditioned belly of a plane





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Alliance Ground International (AGI) John F. Kennedy Airport Unions Manpower Shortage Equipment Malfunction Injuries Vehicles In Disrepair Career Derailment Managing Career Derailment United Airlines Spirit Airlines

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