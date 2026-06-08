Hundreds of CPS Safe Passage workers celebrated for their commitment to keep students safe

The Chicago Public Schools Safe Passage program now caters to 192 schools citywide and supports almost 80,000 students.

It was a celebration on Chicago 's West Side as hundreds of Chicago Public Schools Safe Passage workers gathered on Monday morning to recognize their colleagues and their dedication to their work.

What sounded like a sermon inside New Life Covenant Church in the Humboldt Park neighborhood was that of community-based safe passage workers.

"Every day you all ensure that our children's safety and their journeys to and from school," said Alderwoman Jeylu Gutierrez . All of them wore their bright neon vest. On the back, it says CPS Safe Passage. They're trained to stand outside school campuses and ensure students are walking into the school building safely.

She has been working as a Safe Passage worker for almost five years in the Brighton Park neighborhood, a place where she grew up.

"I wanted to look for the safety of our students. Seeing them go home safe and coming to school safe because it's like the first thing they see is our smiles and our greetings," she said. The program started in 2009, servicing 35 schools. Now, it caters to 192 schools citywide and supports almost 80,000 students.

"I mean, that speaks volume in itself and we employ so many people. It's about 800 Safe Passage workers and we want to maintain and keep that employment for them going because it's about neighborhood safety," said Charles Mayfield, CPS chief operating officer. This was a day to reflect on all of the workers for their consistency, professionalism, and determination to keep kids safe during the school year.

"Those workers, dedicated workers who are trying to make a difference and keeping our children safe as they travel to and from school," said Gregory Sain, CPS director of community relations. Seventeen safe passage workers from 17 different neighborhoods were recognized for going above and beyond their normal call of duty.

"They really put themselves sometimes in dangers, harms way just to keep our babies safe. So those workers reflect the entire program, but they stood out," Sain said.





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