Hundreds mourn beloved Rogers Park family of 4 killed in townhome fire

A community on Chicago's North Side continues to mourn as hundreds gathered for a vigil to remember four family members who died in a townhome fire this week.

The Rogers Park community continued to mourn on Saturday as hundreds gathered for a vigil to remember four family members who The fire broke out in a townhome in the 7000-block of North Paulina Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Thursday, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Sanchez, who lives across the street from the townhome that burned, knew of those who died. The victims are 69-year-old Maria Jimenez de Garcia, her daughter, 48-year-old Mariza Garcia Jimenez, and her two sons, 24-year-old Francisco Vallejo and 13-year-old Valentino Vallejo. Aurora woman among 2 licensed skydivers killed in California after parachutes became entangled1 hour ago "Kindest, gentlest soul you'd ever meet," Kathy Schaper said.

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"Tino was the type of kiddo that if you asked him to do something, he'd do it. " "Thank you everyone that donated. We've been blessed beyond words," one of Mariza Garcia Jimenez's sisters said on Saturday.

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"We are all grieving, and we wish we could save a little piece of something of each and every one of our family ," another sister said.on Friday. "It's so important, you know, in a big city like this to have that community," Schaper said.6 dead, several injured in Brooklyn house fire