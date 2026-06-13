Hundreds march in Kathmandu for Nepal's Pride Month

Hundreds of members of Nepal's LGBTQ+ community and their supporters have taken to the streets of Kathmandu to celebrate Pride Month.

US and Iran have agreed to wording of a deal to end their war, Pakistan's prime minister saysShooter kills 1 and injures 10 in Texas days after firing at a police officer, officials sayTrump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump da marcha atrás a nueva amenaza de atacar a Irán, citando avances en negociacionesAnalysis: Iran's stranglehold on Strait of Hormuz loosens as Gulf Arab oil reaches marketThe Afternoon WireTornadoes in Illinois and Indiana leave residents grappling with damage; cleanup efforts underway Trump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump da marcha atrás a nueva amenaza de atacar a Irán, citando avances en negociaciones.

US and Iran have agreed to wording of a deal to end their war, Pakistan's prime minister saysShooter kills 1 and injures 10 in Texas days after firing at a police officer, officials sayTrump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump da marcha atrás a nueva amenaza de atacar a Irán, citando avances en negociacionesAnalysis: Iran's stranglehold on Strait of Hormuz loosens as Gulf Arab oil reaches marketThe Afternoon WireTornadoes in Illinois and Indiana leave residents grappling with damage; cleanup efforts underway Trump says there could be an Iran deal this weekend, forecasters warn about a dangerous El Nino, Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPOUS beats Paraguay 4-1 in historic win at World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeFDA's e-cigarette authorization: Fruity vapes not significantly better than tobacco onesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionTrump da marcha atrás a nueva amenaza de atacar a Irán, citando avances en negociaciones





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