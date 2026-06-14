Hundreds join Joabe Barbosa as he completes mission of running every street in Chicago

Hundreds joined Joabe Barbosa to finish his final run of all of Chicago's streets.

Lissette Nuñez and ABC7 Chicago Digital TeamHundreds joined Joabe Barbosa to finish his final run of all of Chicago's streets. ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7.

Click here to watch People wore Barbosa's signature outfit, a draped Chicago flag over their shoulders, as they ran with him from Oak Street Beach to Buckingham Fountain. Barbosa, a Brazilian native, took on the ambitious challenge to run every city street in Chicago, nearly two years ago. His visa was just recently extended so he can continue his education at Roosevelt University. The Chicago runner documented his journey on social media, where he spread kindness and positivity.

Several people tagged along the way.

"The governor joined me for a walk, the mayor joined me for a bike, so he was biking and I was running," Barbosa said. Grad student gets visa extension, chance to finish mission of running every street in Chicago"That's like asking a parent what their favorite kid is. I can't, I can't choose," Barbosa said. Those who joined him on his final run say his journey has been inspiring and has brought people together.

"I just love what he is doing. I'm originally, was born and raised in Chicago, even though I'm in the suburbs now. I love that idea. I love the city so much.

I've lived on the North Side, South Side and I've run quite a few neighborhoods, but not every street," said Palatine resident Candice Meza.

"This gentleman just promotes the city so beautifully and with so much love and respect for all people," said Naperville resident Haley Abreu Kling. "I have been following him on Instagram for a little bit, and I wasn't really running before, but watching him run in in the city was kind of inspiring," said Janais Paz, of Wicker Park. He plans on spending more time in the city that has embraced him.

"If you pour love into people, people are going to pour love into you," Barbosa said. "A lot of people just are so kind and so supportive, and yeah, I just want to continue showcasing this amazing city, every single part. "





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