Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia to honor the life and legacy of Darrell Jones, the 42-year-old rapper known as D. Jones or Jonesy, who was killed in a road rage incident.

Hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia to honor the life and legacy of Darrell Jones, the 42-year-old rapper known as D. Jones or Jonesy, who was killed in a road rage incident.

Family, friends and supporters gathered outside Jones' home on North 9th Street, many holding green balloons or wearing shirts honoring the hip-hop artist.

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"It's overwhelming. I knew my son had a big impact on people, but I did not realize to this magnitude. It's an awesome feeling," his mother, Yolanda Jones, said.

"I don't know what life is going to bring for us moving forward because he was our everything," said Stephanie Riley, the mother of his son. Police say Jones was killed by a stray bullet in a road rage incident on Nov. 14. The driver, 40-year-old Daniel Dickerson, was charged with his murder.

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"Why are you all out there shooting at each other. Ya'll killed an innocent person who had nothing to do with whatever ya'll had going on. They just took my son from me," Yolanda Jones said.

"We will never heal from this. Now, I have to take care of my son without his father," Riley said. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before gameAs family and friends navigate their grief, they say they plan to carry on Jones' legacy by sharing his lyrics and lifelong morals.

"Him rapping and actually making it and coming back, and one thing that Jonesy did was whenever he did something, he passed the ball," said his friend Marcel Alsbrooks. That message was also reflected in Jones' music: "I ain't happy until the team straight. Till everybody at the table got a full plate.

""He was a solid person. He didn't have nothing negative going on. He wasn't causing no trouble in the streets. He was living his dream.

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He has a new project getting ready to come out; I was on it. It's just a tragic loss for the community," Freeway said. Jones had an event scheduled for Dec. 4 that will still take place and include a special tribute to him. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game