The Best Friends Super Adoption brought 25 animal shelters to the stadium, where they worked to unite them with new forever families.

The Best Friends Super Adoption united potential owners with their possible forever family members at Rose Bowl Stadium, Nov. 21, 2026. The Best Friends Super Adoption united potential owners with their possible forever family members in one big space – and it worked.

Sunday was a new day, promising more adoptions, thanks to the efforts of 25 shelters and rescues from throughout Southern California. Organizers capped any dog adoption fees at $350, and cat fees were waived through support of PrettyLitter Cat Litter. According to organizer Best Friends Animal Society, which has published data regarding the animal adoption landscape, bigger dogs over 40 pounds spend twice as much time waiting for a home. It’s not the dogs temperament or anything.

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It’s just that there’s a shortage of people willing to foster large dogs. Also, last year, 4 million dogs and cats in the U.S. found homes, according to Best Friends. That’s the sharpest drop in pets euthanized in U.S. shelters since 2020. But nearly 50% of cat deaths in shelters are kittens younger than six weeks.