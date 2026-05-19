Humpback Whales Spotted At Both Breeding Sites In Australia and Brazil, Breaking A Record Journey

Three humpback whales were spotted at breeding sites in Australia and Brazil, a record-breaking journey indicated by their distinct tail markings, traveling a distance of approximately 9000 miles. The occurrence is considered rare but significant in understanding the wide-ranging nature of these animals.

This news text consists of four paragraphs. The first paragraph contains facts about three humpback whales spotted by Pacific Whale Foundation at breeding sites in Australia and Brazil , with distinct tail markings .

The second paragraph highlights the distance between the two locations, indicating a long journey recorded for these whales. The third paragraph mentions the rarity of such occurrences, supported by a statement from a former NOAA whale research program head. The fourth paragraph reiterates the significance of these findings





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Humpback Whales Breeding Sites Australia Brazil Tail Markings Long Journey Breaking Record

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