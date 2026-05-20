Humpback whale completes longest ever recorded ocean crossing

Scientists have documented a humpback whale traveling thousands of miles across the open ocean between Australia and Brazil for a journey that spans over two decades. The whale's unique journey represents the longest-ever recorded ocean crossing and challenges the belief that humpback whales are generally highly faithful to their breeding grounds. Ongoing environmental changes, such as melting ice linked to global warming, may also play a role in the whale's one-in-a-lifetime journey.

A humpback whale has completed the longest ever recorded ocean crossing , making the mammoth journey between Australia and Brazil. Scientists have documented the animal traveling between breeding grounds separated by thousands of miles of open ocean.

The individual was first spotted in 2003 and was seen again in September 2025 in Hervey Bay, Australia. These locations are separated by approximately 9,383 miles, making this the longest distance ever documented between sightings of the same individual humpback whale on record. Another individual has also been recorded making the journey in the opposite direction, starting in Harvey Bay in 2007 and turning up off the Brazilian coast of São Paolo in 2019, a distance of approximately 8,700 miles.

Experts said the journeys were probably once-in-a-lifetime travel events, rather than a regular migration pattern. And they warned the whales may have been forced to make the trip due to melting ice triggered by global warming. For the study, a team from the Pacific Whale Foundation and Griffith University compared tens of thousands of photographs of whale tails. Every humpback whale has a unique pattern on the underside of its tail flukes, shaped by distinctive pigmentation and scarring.

Researchers photograph these tail flukes and build catalogues they can compare across years and regions. The team ran more than 19,000 photographs through an automated image-recognition algorithm and independently verified every potential match by eye. The findings also support what scientists call the 'Southern Ocean Exchange' hypothesis.

This is the idea that humpback whales from different breeding populations occasionally meet on shared Antarctic feeding grounds, and that some individuals then follow a different migration path home - ending up, perhaps for the rest of their lives, in an entirely new breeding region. Climate-driven changes to the Southern Ocean, including shifts in sea ice and the distribution of Antarctic krill, may also make such crossings more likely over time





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Humpback Whale Ocean Crossing Unique Pattern Image Recognition Algorithm Breeding Grounds Antarctic Krill Global Warming Southern Ocean Exchange

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