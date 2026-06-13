Humiliated Putin forced to cancel Russia Day in Red Square after Ukrainian drone strikes slam key Moscow targets

Strongman Vladimir Putin was forced to halt his annual Russia Day showcase in Moscow’s Red Square Friday, after a Ukrainian attack battered key energy targets and sparked massive fires on Russian s…

Strongman Vladimir Putin was forced to halt his annual Russia Day showcase in Moscow’s Red Square for the first time in 23 years Friday, after a Ukrainian attack battered key energy targets and sparked massive fires on Russia n soil.

Kyiv launched drone strikes overnight into Friday on critical Russian energy and transportation points, including blasting slamming the Armiansk Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with the motherland. The bombing of the bridge “completely paralysed” a key logistical route and destroyed about 50 vehicles carrying fuel and ammunition, according to Ukraine’s 1st Separate Assault Regiment Da Vinci.

Other targets attacked included a petrochemical plant in Samara, an oil refinery in Tatarstan and a surface-to-air missile system in the Kursk region near the Ukrainian border. Moscow’s centerpiece Russia Day concert was hastily moved to the Mossovet Cultural Centre in the eastern part of the city, following the airstrikes. Historically celebrated in Red Square, it marked the first time the holiday events will take place outside of the square since 2003.

“In the Unity of the Peoples Lies the Strength of Russia,” was scheduled for 9:30 p.m. local time, but most of the entertainment bailed — including prominent Russian singer Shaman — or were nixed from the performance. Planned festivities in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, Tolyyatti and Samara were also cancelled, while restrictions were imposed on several local airports. Putin and the Russian Defense Ministry cited the “current operational situation” and a Ukrainian “terrorist threat” in announcing the cancelations.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War noted that recent longer-range attacks by Ukraine, which have started to turn the tide in the four-year war, were efficiently disrupting supply chains to nearby regions like Crimea.

“The long-range strike campaign is therefore reducing Russia’s production capacity, while the midrange strike campaign is hurting Russia’s ability to transport the gasoline Russia is still able to produce,” the group said. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov admitted that Crimea is facing a massive fuel shortage and that “measures were being taken” to rectify the situation.





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