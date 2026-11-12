Harris County Sheriff Hunts Jayden Jackson for Adam Pineda Slaying

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is hunting for 17-year-old Jayden Jackson, wanted for the January 10 shooting death of Adam Pineda in Humble. Mother seeks justice.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has launched an intensive跨区域 manhunt for 17-year-old Jayden Jackson, who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Adam Pineda in Humble. Investigators now believe Jackson has fled the state and may be hiding in Portland, Oregon. This geographic shift has prompted law enforcement to coordinate with agencies across state lines to track the suspect's movements.

Authorities formally charged Jackson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the deadly incident on January 10. The shooting occurred along Vistadale Avenue in Humble, where Pineda was struck twice and died at the scene. Jackson remains at large, while his co-suspect, 19-year-old Thomas Osborne, has been charged but is presumably in custody or facing separate legal proceedings.

Also read Search underway for 17-year-old murder suspect, charged in deadly Humble-area shooting in January: HCSO

The violent confrontation began when Pineda arranged to meet Jackson and several other individuals to sell THC vapes. Investigators revealed that Jackson and three other males approached the driver's side of Pineda's truck. Simultaneously, a second suspect, Thomas Osborne, emerged from a nearby wooded area to join the group near the vehicle.

As the group converged on Pineda's truck, both Jackson and Osborne reportedly pulled out handguns and opened fire. The gunfire struck Pineda twice, resulting in his immediate death. Following the shooting, the suspects, including Jackson and Osborne, fled the scene. The brutality of the crime has left the local community in shock and has intensified the urgency of the police response.

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Adam Pineda's mother has publicly pleaded for anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts to come forward. She described the trauma of losing her son but emphasized her duty to honor his memory. She stated that Adam was a generous person who always helped others and never asked for anything in return. Her plea highlights the emotional toll the loss has taken on the family and their desire for accountability.

She explicitly asked the public to speak up and do the right thing, acknowledging that Adam will not return. The family is facing what she described as a life sentence of grief and loss. Her primary motivation is to ensure Jackson is held accountable and put away so he cannot hurt another individual. She hopes his arrest will prevent other families from experiencing a similar tragedy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office continues to urge anyone who has seen Jackson or knows where he is to contact investigators immediately. Individuals with relevant information are also asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers of Houston. The authorities are relying on community tips to locate the suspect who is allegedly in Oregon, marking a critical phase in the pursuit of justice for the victim and his grieving family.