One person has been arrested following a shooting at a business near Humble High School, authorities said.

An argument turned violent Wednesday after a gun was pulled between two minors at the McDonald's near Humble High School. A witness and Humble High senior shared what she saw inside the restaurant.

One person has been arrested following a shooting at a business near Humble High School, authorities said. According to the Humble Police Department, the shooting occurred on Will Clayton Parkway, near Wilson Road, just down the street from Humble High School. HUMBLE, TexasOne person has been arrested following a shooting at a business near Humble High School, authorities said.

Also read Nike promises free sneakers to every high school valedictorian in America after viral request

According to the Humble Police Department, the shooting occurred on Will Clayton Parkway, near Wilson Road, just down the street from Humble High School. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The motive behind the shooting is unclear as that remains part of the active investigation.

The Humble Independent School District sent a letter to families on Wednesday afternoon saying, This afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., we received information about law enforcement activity near our campus due to a shooting at McDonald’s. One person was transported to the hospital. Safety is always our top priority and we immediately took precautions. Students were kept inside, supervised in classrooms, and we did not permit entry to our building.

Advertisement

Law enforcement apprehended the suspect they were seeking in the area. Authorities informed us at 4:16 p.m. that we could resume normal operations. This precaution occurred after school.

However, some students and staff were on campus at the time for tutorials, athletics, clubs or other school activities. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we took these precautions. Sincerely, Courtney Peterson, Principal"