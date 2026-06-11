Humans Prefer to Walk Anticlockwise, Surprising Study Finds

A new study by researchers from the University of Tokyo has revealed that humans generally prefer to walk anticlockwise, regardless of their culture or gender. The study observed pedestrians in various environments and found that people tend to turn counterclockwise over clockwise, all things being equal.

Scientists have discovered that humans generally prefer to walk anticlockwise, regardless of their culture or gender. In a study, researchers from the University of Tokyo observed pedestrians in various environments and found that, in 32 out of 33 experimental trials, people moved and turned counterclockwise.

The only factor found to impact turning direction was age, with kids having a stronger bias for the counterclockwise direction. The reason for this anticlockwise bias remains unclear, but the researchers are already planning further studies to get to the bottom of it





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Walking Preference Anticlockwise Counterclockwise Study University Of Tokyo Pedestrians Environments Turning Direction Age Biomechanical Level Coriolis Force Earth's Magnetic Field

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