Humans Are Still Evolving Right Before Our Eyes. Here Are 5 Signs on Our Bodies

Our species' evolution is often symbolized as a four-legged chimpanzee slowly morphing into an upright hunter.

Our species' evolution is often symbolized as a four-legged chimpanzee slowly morphing into an upright hunter.that humans are still evolving, and it shows in our very physiology: from our skin, to our eyes, to our blood.

Take, for instance, our gut. It contains one of the strongest documented examples of modern natural selection that scientists have yet found. Roughly 10,000 years ago, humans in some parts of the world began to domesticate cows and other grazers.

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Then, they learned how to milk these animals. That made all the difference.

Meanwhile, in the Andes of South America, it is not milk but the potato that has shaped human gut evolution. The Quechua people of highland Indigenous Andean ancestry were some of the first in the world to domesticate the potato. When the ancestors of Indigenous Andeans began growing potatoes, those with higher copy numbers of a certain gene variant probably gained an evolutionary advantage.

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Starting around 10,000 years ago, those with roughly 10 copies or more had a 1.24 percent survival or reproductive advantage per generation.

"Those with lower copy numbers were eliminated from the population over time, perhaps because they had less number of offspring, and the ones with the higher copy numbers remained,"Adaptations to our environment also run through our very veins. Take humans who live on the Tibetan plateau, for instance. Here, high-altitude living for more than 10,000 years has led to fascinating adaptations among local communities.

For years now, anthropologist Cynthia Beall of Case Western Reserve University in the US has been studying how the human body responds to a lack of oxygen at high altitude. Among 417 Nepalese women who had lived their entire lives at altitudes above 3,500 meters , those who demonstrated the highest rate of live births showed red blood cells with unusually high oxygen saturation.

"We knew that higher oxygen saturation of hemoglobin was beneficial; now we understand that the higher the saturation, the more beneficial,"Some signs of natural selection can also be seen on the outside of our bodies. A map showing global differences in ultraviolet radiation, human skin pigmentation, and the genes associated with skin color. Redder regions receive higher levels of UV radiation, while bluer regions receive less. Arrows indicate historical human migrations and gene flow between populations.

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(Liu et al. ,Many corresponded to known physiological traits, such as body fat, celiac disease, or schizophrenia. Over the past 10,000 years, the results suggest that gene variants associated with lighter pigmentation have become more common in this human population.

"This plausibly reflects selection for increased synthesis of vitamin D in regions of low sunlight in farmers with little of it in their diets," the authorsIn 2021, researchers found evidence These alleles have increased in frequency over the past 25 years, possibly because of natural selection. While nearsightedness might be a disadvantage for survival, some of the gene variants linked to this trait may have other advantages for reproduction.

"We estimate that, in the UK alone, natural selection adds more than 100,000 myopia cases per generation, and argue that antagonistic pleiotropy be broadly considered in explaining the spreads of apparently disadvantageous phenotypes in humans and beyond," the authors of the 2021 studyNatural selection favors genes that help us survive, but sometimes, they can drag along other traits that are not so advantageous.