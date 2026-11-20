The journey from birth to death never did run straight nor smooth.

The journey from birth to death never did run straight nor smooth. The human body seems to age in sudden leaps and bounds, and scientists are trying to figure out when these accelerations occur on a cellular level.

A new study on the human immune system suggests that our immune systems age faster at two sharp peaks. Researchers in Singapore analyzed the single-cell transcriptomes of 1,828 healthy individuals of various ethnicities, aged 19 to 97. This sort of analysis can reveal which genes are active in any one individual cell, and researchers compared 3.8 million immune cells in total. These occurred around age 40 and after age 60.

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Each peak was accompanied by signs of greater inflammation and a decline in the way immune cells maintain and manage RNA and proteins. This decline, the authors claim, is one of the most striking findings, and its biological consequences are likely to be profound. If a cell shows reduced protein synthesis, it can impair stress responses, limit growth potential, and may promote accumulation of misfolded proteins, which are associated with dysfunction and disease.

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"We tend to think of aging as a gradual process, but our findings show that the immune system does not simply decline at a steady rate,"senior author Jacques Behmoaras, a biomedical researcher at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. "Instead, we see distinct periods of rapid change, particularly around 40 and again after 60, with T cells playing a major role.

" Interestingly, the authors found that the timing of these two immune aging peaks was slightly different for males and females. The number of age-related differences in gene activity across five types of blood immune cells, shown for females , males , and both combined . , males , and both combined . based on their results, they estimated a person's age from the gene activity in their immune cells better when the clocks were split: one for males, one for females. The male clock relied more on genes changing earlier in life, whereas the female clock relied more on genes changing later in life to predict age.