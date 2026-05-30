Humanoid robots join human models in rampwalk at Seoul fashion show

Humanoid robots wearing designer clothing walked alongside human models at a futuristic fashion show in Seoul.

Humanoid robots wearing designer outfits walked alongside human models at a fashion show in Seoul this week, offering a glimpse into how South Korea ’s technology industry imagines a future where robots are not just tools, but participants in everyday cultural life.

The event, called the “Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show,” was hosted by South Korean entertainment technology company Galaxy Corporation and featured robots and humans walking the runway together in coordinated outfits. Videos and images from the show depicted humanoid robots strutting down the catwalk, posing beside models, and performing synchronized choreography.

According to Reuters, the event was designed around the idea of humans and robots coexisting in daily life, with matching outfits intended to imagine how future interactions between people and physical AI systems might look. The fashion show took place at Galaxy Robot Park in Seoul, a recently opened robot-themed entertainment complex that combines robotics, artificial intelligence, K-pop culture, and interactive attractions.

Humanoid robots have traditionally been demonstrated in controlled industrial settings, research laboratories, or technology exhibitions focused on engineering capabilities. The Seoul event reflected a growing shift toward presenting robots in social, cultural, and entertainment environments rather than purely technical ones.reports, the runway presentation featured robots dressed in designer clothing and paired with human models, with organizers describing the concept as a “physical AI” showcase. Galaxy Corporation has increasingly positioned itself as an “enter-tech” company that combines entertainment and advanced technology.

The firm is also known for managing major Korean entertainment figures, including The fashion show was part of a broader effort by the company to expand robot-centered entertainment experiences. Reports indicate Galaxy also plans robot concerts, interactive performances, and additional AI-focused cultural events. The runway event arrives as South Korea continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most robot-intensive economies. South Korea has one of theglobally, with more than 1,000 industrial robots for every 10,000 workers.

The country has invested heavily in automation, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and humanoid robotics.has also launched major initiatives to accelerate domestic humanoid robot development, including collaborations among technology firms, universities, and government-backed research programs. At the same time, robotics companies worldwide are increasingly attempting to move humanoid machines beyond factories and warehouses into environments where they interact more directly with people. That transition remains difficult.

While modern humanoid robots have become significantly better at walking, balancing, dancing, and performing choreographed movements, researchers continue to face challenges involving dexterity, autonomy, perception, and natural human-robot interaction. Still, events like the Seoul runway show demonstrate how robotics is increasingly being presented not just as an industrial technology, but as part of broader discussions about culture, design, entertainment, and daily life.shows become a lasting trend or remain a technological novelty, the sight of humanoid machines sharing the catwalk with human models shows how quickly robotics is moving into spaces once considered uniquely human.

Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories. His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond. After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently.

Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder. AI and Robotics





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