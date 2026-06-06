Humanoid Robot Kicks Child in Stomach During Martial Arts Show in China

A humanoid robot wearing a clown wig kicked a child in the stomach during a martial arts show in China, sparking debate about the safety and ethics of AI-powered robots.

In an alarming incident, a humanoid robot wearing a clown wig kicked a child in the stomach during a martial arts show in China . The incident occurred at Urumqi Botanical Garden in Xinjiang, where the robot was giving a demonstration to a crowd of onlookers.

The robot, wearing an afro wig, transitioned into a fighting stance and executed a spinning roundhouse kick, striking a young boy directly in the stomach. The boy doubled over in pain before falling backwards into the crowd. The robot stumbled backwards after the kick but managed to balance itself and continue the performance. The video of the incident went viral online, sparking debate about the safety and ethics of AI-powered robots.

Some commenters expressed concern about the potential dangers of these robots, while others questioned the need for such advanced technology. This is not the first incident involving a robot performing martial arts. In February, dozens of robots took to the stage at the CCTV Spring Festival gala, performing kicks, flips, and even moves with nunchucks, swords, and poles. The robots, from startups like Unitree Robotics and Galbot, demonstrated their products to a live audience, including human children performers.

The use of robots for entertainment and service is becoming more common in China, with droids even serving customers at McDonald's. However, the incident in Xinjiang raises questions about the safety measures in place to prevent such incidents in the future. Should humanoid robots be kept further away from crowds at live events? What safety measures should be implemented to ensure the safety of both humans and robots?

These are questions that need to be addressed as the use of robots in public spaces continues to grow





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AI-Powered Robots Martial Arts Show Humanoid Robot Safety Measures China

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Humanoid Robot Kicks Child in Stomach During Martial Arts Show in ChinaA humanoid robot wearing a clown wig kicked a child in the stomach during a martial arts show in China. The robot's unexpected move sparked fresh debate over the use of AI-powered robots in China. This is not the first video to emerge of a robot performing martial arts moves, as China accelerates its development of humanoid robots. The use of robots for entertainment and service is becoming more common in parts of China, with the droids even serving customers at McDonald's.

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Humanoid Robot Kicks Child in the Stomach During Martial Arts Show in ChinaA shocking video has emerged of a humanoid robot kicking a child in the stomach during a martial arts show in China. The robot, which was wearing a clown wig, transitioned into a fighting stance and executed a spinning roundhouse kick, striking the young boy directly in the stomach. The incident has sparked debate over the use of AI-powered robots in China, where the development of humanoid robots is accelerating.

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