The Humane Society for Hamilton County hosted a Black Friday adoption event with fees starting at $10. Learn how this initiative helps families afford pet care while addressing shelter overcrowding.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County is addressing critical shelter overcrowding through a special Black Friday adoption event designed to make pet ownership accessible to a wider range of families. The campaign, titled "Fill Your Heart, Not Your Cart," allows potential adopters to bring home a dog or cat with a minimum donation of just $10, significantly undercutting standard adoption fees to remove financial barriers.

Shelter Capacity Crisis and Intake Policies

Emma Nobbe, community engagement manager at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, explained that the facility is currently operating well beyond its intended capacity. The building is designed to hold approximately 300 animals, but the current population is far higher, creating desperate conditions for the pets awaiting homes. Nobbe emphasized that the shelter is receiving a surge of animals from surrounding counties due to stricter intake policies in those regions. These neighboring facilities often lack the space or resources to accept surrendered pets, forcing residents to transport their animals to Hamilton County where space is slightly more available despite the existing strain.

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Financial Barriers and Veterinary Concerns

Nobbe highlighted that the primary driver for pet surrenders is the escalating cost of responsible pet ownership. Many individuals feel they can no longer afford the expenses associated with pet care, particularly the high costs of routine and emergency veterinary treatments. To combat this, the Humane Society for Hamilton County works aggressively to keep animals in their current homes whenever possible. When a surrender is unavoidable, the organization provides a comprehensive package that includes one round of age-appropriate vaccinations and deworming treatments, ensuring the animal is healthy and ready for a new family environment.

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Adopter Experiences and Immediate Relief

For residents like Hailey Campbell, the low-cost event provided immediate relief and the ability to provide necessary supplies. Campbell noted that she would otherwise have to pay for all other essentials for her new pet, but the minimal $10 fee allowed her to allocate funds toward food and supplies while bringing her pet home on the same day. Similarly, a resident named Jayne pointed out that the discounted rate offers the opportunity to spoil a new pet with necessary items, a luxury that would be difficult if adoption fees were closer to $200. This financial relief is crucial for families who wish to adopt but are constrained by tight budgets.

Weekend Availability and Future Visits

For those who were unable to attend the Black Friday event, the Humane Society for Hamilton County remains open throughout the weekend to process adoptions. The facility will be accepting visitors from 12 pm to 5 pm each day, providing ample time for interested families to meet available dogs and cats. The organization continues to accept surrenders from the community, encouraging individuals to contact them directly if they are facing financial hardship. Visitors can find more information by visiting the official website or contacting the shelter directly to schedule a visit and learn about available pets.