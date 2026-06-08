Human Rights Watch Criticizes US Health Aid Agreements with African Nations for Coercive Conditions

Human Rights Watch has condemned the Trump administration's secretive health aid agreements with African countries, revealing terms that tie essential funding for HIV, malaria, and other diseases to concessions on natural resources, health data access, and restrictions on reproductive rights, jeopardizing human rights and patient privacy.

Human Rights Watch has raised alarms over the 'troubling conditions' embedded in the Trump administration's health aid agreements with several African nations. Following a significant withdrawal of US assistance in 2025, the US has sought to restore partial funding through what is termed the 'America First' Global Health Strategy .

These agreements, largely kept secret by the US, have been criticized for leveraging essential health aid to extract concessions unrelated to health, such as favorable terms for US access to natural resources and sensitive health data. For instance, a proposed $1 billion for HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and other disease prevention was reportedly conditioned on Zambia accepting a separate bilateral treaty granting US companies greater mineral access.

Internal communications revealed a willingness to drastically cut support to Zambia to secure US priorities. Leaked texts from agreements with Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, and Liberia showed that to regain portions of over $800 million collectively cut, these countries were forced to accept coercive measures undermining reproductive rights and other health services.

All seven agreements reviewed require governments to provide the US with 'broad access to data and information' to monitor compliance with the Helms Amendment, which prohibits US foreign assistance from funding abortion. Mozambique, Rwanda, and Liberia must provide 'any data' requested, while Uganda permits unannounced spot checks of health facilities. The US is also granted authority to directly audit clinics, laboratories, and health programs. Six agreements require clinics to supply 'any data' from selected facilities.

Five countries must share biological specimens and related information on novel infectious diseases, potentially undermining global pathogen sharing systems. These provisions raise serious concerns about the misuse of private health data without adequate safeguards, especially in countries with weak data protection laws. The agreements contain no prohibition on sharing this data with US pharmaceutical companies without patient consent.

Human Rights Watch warned that these conditions could encourage more restrictive abortion regulations than national laws mandate, leading to violations of the right to healthcare. Julia Bleckner, senior health researcher at Human Rights Watch, stated, 'The agreements show the US intends to condition vital health assistance for millions of people on acquiescence to troubling conditions.

' She urged governments to be wary of terms that compromise population rights and to include civil society and multilateral organizations like the Global Fund in negotiations. This approach transforms health aid into a tool for broader geopolitical and commercial leverage, compromising humanitarian principles and the sovereignty of recipient nations





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Human Rights Watch US Foreign Aid Helms Amendment Africa Health Data Privacy Coercive Agreements Trump Administration Global Health Strategy Reproductive Rights Zambia Ethiopia Kenya Mozambique Liberia Uganda Rwanda

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