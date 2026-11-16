New Jersey State Police confirm human remains found in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest belong to Danielle Lopez, who vanished in April 2024. A $25,000 reward is offered for information.

New Jersey State Police have positively identified human remains discovered in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest as those of Danielle Lopez. The confirmation brings a definitive conclusion to the identity of the woman who had been missing for over two years, marking a significant development in a case that has captivated the region since her disappearance in the spring of 2024.

Discovery and Forensic Identification

Troopers and specialized search teams conducted a comprehensive ground search of the forest area near Chatsworth in Burlington County on Saturday. This intensive operation was designed to locate any physical evidence related to the ongoing investigation into Lopez's disappearance. During this search, investigators located human remains, which were subsequently subjected to a thorough forensic examination to determine their identity.

Also read Washington State football makes history in stunning 73-7 rout of Colorado State

The results of the examination were released on Monday, with state police confirming that the remains were those of Danielle Lopez. This identification comes after a multi-agency investigation coordinated by the New Jersey State Police Major Crime South Unit and the Missing Persons Unit. The positive identification allows the investigation to transition from a search for a missing person to an active criminal probe regarding the circumstances of her death.

Timeline and Last Known Locations

Danielle Lopez was last seen in April 2024 at two distinct locations within Burlington County. Surveillance footage captured her at the Vincentown Wawa located on Route 72, providing authorities with her final known movements in a public setting. This sighting was followed by GoPro footage that showed Lopez alone with her vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Accent, stranded in water on Lost Lane Road in the Penn State Forest.

Advertisement

Her mother, Sue Quackenbush, had her last conversation with her daughter on April 12, 2024. During this call, Lopez mentioned her plans to go camping with her boyfriend in the Pine Barrens. This information provided investigators with a potential destination, leading to the extensive search efforts in the wooded areas of Burlington County over the following months.

Reward and Public Assistance Requested

Officials have reiterated their request for the public to assist in the investigation by contacting the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit directly. The public can provide any relevant information by calling the dedicated line at 609-882-2000, extension 2554. This direct line is managed by the same unit that has coordinated the search and forensic efforts throughout the duration of the case.

A monetary incentive remains in place to encourage tips from the community. A reward of $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the clarification of Lopez's location or circumstances. This reward was established by her mother, Sue Quackenbush, and remains available to anyone who can provide evidence that helps solve the case.

Investigation Status and Next Steps

The case continues to be actively investigated by state authorities, though officials have stated that no additional information has been released to the public at this time. The investigation involves coordinating evidence from the search site and reviewing digital footprints from the last known sightings. Law enforcement is working to establish the full timeline of events that occurred after Lopez was last seen.

Advertisement

It has been two years since Danielle Lopez went missing in Burlington County, and her family and the New Jersey State Police continue to seek information on her whereabouts. The identification of the remains marks a solemn milestone for the Lopez family, who have endured years of uncertainty. The investigation remains open as authorities work to determine the full details surrounding her death.