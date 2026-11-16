Human remains found near Altadena home, homicide detectives say

Human remains were found near a resident close to the Eaton fire burn scar area, detectives investigate.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies from the Altadena station responded to the 3500 block of Glenrose Avenue on Friday, the area is located near the Eaton fire burn scar.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains found were human. Deputies and homicide bureau investigators did not locate any additional remains in the immediate area surrounding the site where the original remains were found, according to sheriff officials.

Also read Voyager 1 becomes first human-made object one light-day away

Last week, homicide bureau investigators said they plan to return to the site along with members of the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s special operations response team to conduct an additional search of the area once weather conditions permit. Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism.

Advertisement

Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.