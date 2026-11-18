The five health and wellness brands have each won $10,000 in funding as part of the grant for emerging female founders in beauty, health and wellness.

Cara Santana Leto and Stephanie Suganamiand, founders of Lil Luv Dog, one of the winners of the Makers Mindset x The Equity Studio Grant 2026.

— Five brands working to enhance the lives of humans — and dogs — have won a collective $50,000 in the second edition of theThe recipients are Lil Luv Dog, which offers clean cleansing products for canines; Neap, a sugar- and carb-free protein gel for people on the move; Date Better Snacks, which takes the dried fruit in new directions; Iris Nutrition, a maker of drinks specialized in hormonal support to women, and Mela Vitamins, supporting the nutritional needs of women with melanin-rich skin.

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The five brands will each receive $10,000 in equity-free funding, alongside strategic mentorship, industry access and amplification through the networks of “This year’s founders stood out for the clarity of their ideas and the conviction behind what they’re building,” said Twine, adding that each winner “is responding to a genuine unmet need in the market, whether that’s making wellness more accessible, creating more inclusive products or rethinking the everyday routines we take for granted. ” She added: “We know what it takes to build a business for the long term, and we’re excited to support these women with funding, mentorship and access to a community that can help them navigate what comes next.

” Sweeting said what struck her about this year’s cohort “is the quality of their product-thinking and the strength of the businesses being built. As consumers take greater ownership of their health and well-being, the structural shift toward prevention and longevity is creating opportunities to rethink established categories through new solutions and formats.

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” She added that “what distinguishes these founders is their ability to translate those opportunities into distinctive innovation, combining cultural instinct and a deep understanding of their consumers, with sharp commercial execution. That’s exactly the combination we look for, and we’re delighted to support their ambitions. ”Lil Luv Dog was founded by Cara Santana Leto and Stephanie Suganami and describes itself as a clean, prestige beauty brand for dogs that aims to bring human standards to everyday canine grooming.

Its product range includes cleansing wipes, shampoo and conditioning products that sell at retailers including Selfridges, Goop, Violet Grey and Revolve. Neap is a protein gel founded by Sandra Yamada that delivers 20 grams of protein in 90 calories, without sugar, fat, carbs or artificial sweeteners. Developed through extensive food-science innovation, Neap positions itself as an alternative to traditional protein bars, shakes and powders.

Date Better, which was founded by Michelle Valdez-Wilton, makes and creates date-based snacks with no refined sugars or seed oils. It sells at stores including Whole Foods and the range includes Date Better Naked and Date Bark. Iris Nutrition was born from its founders Demi Schweers’ and Allison Escovedo Owen’s personal experiences navigating hormonal health. It offers an all-in-one daily drink mix that includes electrolytes, prebiotic fiber and essential vitamins.

Mela Vitamins offers doctor-formulated products developed around the nutritional needs of women with melanin-rich skin. It is inspired by Harmon’s experience with a severe vitamin D deficiency, something that more than 80 percent of women of color share, and sells across major retail platforms, including Ulta Beauty. Sweeting and Twine said the grant recipients “represent a new generation of culturally attuned operators building the next wave of consumer brands.

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For these founders, social media and community-building are second-nature and integral to how they connect with their customers. ” They added: “With growing commercial momentum, earned media recognition and expanding retail footprints, these women-led businesses are shaping how consumers discover and engage with beauty, health and wellness. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.