An AI proof of the Riemann hypothesis released by an Anthropic researcher is almost unreadable by humans and impractically long.

, the Riemann Hypothesis. But there’s just one small problem: the whole thing is basically incomprehensible. Levent Alpöge, a Turkish-American mathematician and Anthropic employee, released the proof, which he created with the help of the company’s AI model Claude, in the form of the programming language Lean on Friday.

Mathematicians are already scrambling to understand it, but that’s hard to do, since the Lean formalization is represented as millions of lines of code, rather than a format intended to be read by humans. Lean is used to verify mathematical results, so it’s a good sign that the proof was able to be written in it. The day after the release, two prominent math organizations, including the one behind the keystone programming language, said they’d confirmed the results.

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“We have full confidence that Alpöge’s proof of the Riemann hypothesis is correct, and we congratulate him on this achievement,” the Lean Focused Research Organization and Mathlib Initiative said in aBut Alpöge has made the eyebrow-raising decision not to release an accompanying paper that explains the work in natural language so the rest of the math community can understand what’s going on.that his Lean-only release was because of the paper’s epic length of over 250,000 pages, saying it was “obviously inappropriate to attempt to post some massive unreadable travesty of ‘slop. '” But on Monday, Alpöge made an extraordinary admission.