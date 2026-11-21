Hours after an AI-assisted claim to solve the Riemann Hypothesis, mathematicians report that a human may have proven the generalized Riemann hypothesis months ago without artificial intelligence, though the proof remains unverified.

Mere hours after a blockbuster announcement of an AI-assisted solution to the most famous problem in math, a second claim has emerged. We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email.

By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. , the most famous open problem in all of mathematics, using a large language model. The claim goes even further, stating that the proof has resolved the much stronger and harder generalized Riemann hypothesis. But now two top mathematicians are saying that a human may have produced just such a proof months ago, purportedly without any assistance from artificial intelligence.

Also read Anthropic Mathematician Levent Alpöge Claims Claude Solved Riemann Hypothesis

Such a proof would be the most remarkable mathematical achievement in decades, all the more notable for being accomplished by a person amid the ongoing AI arms race to conquer math. But the proof has not actually been verified by anyone—and other mathematicians are already expressing skepticism of its validity.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

The human claim was posted by Ravi Vakil, president of the American Mathematical Society and a mathematician at Stanford University. He said inthat the prover was Alessandro Masullo, a young mathematician, also at Stanford. According to the post, the proof was in the hands of Brian Conrad, a Stanford mathematician and an expert on the subject, who has been giving Masullo feedback over the past few months.

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Conrad has confirmed toAsked directly whether he thinks Masullo’s work will prove valid, Conrad says more work is needed.

“To judge the success of the method requires the paper to reach a stage of more final revision,” he says. “It’s undergoing major revision. ” As to why the decision was made to post Masullo’s work, Conrad says the choice was between “two unpalatable options”: either announce it now, as was done via Vakil’s blog post, or “remain silent and let a period of time go by, only to post something later.

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