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Cambridge Dictionary selected the word as global debates continued over what it means to be human as artificial intelligence blurs the boundaries between people and machines.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines human as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines". The selection reflects ongoing questions about the differences between people and machines as artificial intelligence continues to advance.

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“AI is changing how we talk about being human," explains Lexicographer Colin McIntosh. “Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI: from top mathematicians to teachers of young children. The definition of ‘human’ has traditionally distinguished us from gods, animals, and, latterly, from machines.

A recent increase in compounds such as ‘human-made’ highlights how the word has come to distinguish works or qualities of people, as distinct from AI.

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" Bill Gates made the case for “human reserved jobs”, such as caregivers, that should never be taken by machines, in a widely read essay. ‘AI godfather’ and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton warned that “we’re creating alien beings. I’m willing to be selfish and choose humans. ” In his Magnifica Humanitas letter, Pope Leo XIV spoke of new forms of “dehumanization” and the “pressing duty to remain profoundly human”.

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett, musicians Tayla Parx, LeAnn Rimes and Billie Eilish, and authors Jodi Picoult and Jonathan Franzen challenged an "assault on human creativity" as the Human Artistry Campaign, and Artists’ Rights Alliance opposed machine-generated replicas and theft of human-generated content by large language models . As AI deepfakes simulated humans, Matthew McConaughey became the first Hollywood actor to pre-emptively protect himself against unauthorised digital reproduction by trademarking clips of his voice, his face and even his catchphrase ‘alright, alright, alright’.

Taylor Swift followed suit, trademarking her voice and image in April. Project Hail Mary author Andy Weir wondered whether he "might be among the last generation of fully human writers.

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