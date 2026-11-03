Humaira Batool Jailed for Ten Years Over Deadly Lamborghini Crash

Humaira Batool receives a ten-year sentence for causing the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain in a high-speed Lamborghini crash on the M62, after lying about her role.

Humaira Batool has been sentenced to ten years in prison for causing the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain during a fatal high-speed collision involving a rented Lamborghini Urus. The incident occurred on December 21, 2022, on the M62 motorway near Ripponden in West Yorkshire, where the supercar reached speeds exceeding 143mph before crashing through a barrier.

The Fatal Crash and Speed Evidence

The vehicle overturned and burst into flames shortly after the accident, trapping Mr Hussain inside while Batool escaped with serious injuries. The fire was so intense that it melted Batool's seatbelt, allowing her to exit the burning wreckage, but Mr Hussain remained trapped and died at the scene despite attempts by motorists to rescue him. Police investigations revealed the car was traveling at dangerous velocities in wet conditions during the early hours of the morning.

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Evidence presented to the jury demonstrated that the Lamborghini exceeded 140mph, a speed an expert confirmed could only be achieved using the driver's right foot. This technical assessment directly contradicted later claims by Batool that the vehicle surged forward due to passenger interference, establishing the mechanical reality of the crash dynamics.

Lies About Driving Responsibility

Batool initially maintained she was asleep in the passenger seat when the accident happened, a claim she abandoned after facing CCTV footage. The video evidence clearly showed her switching places with Mr Hussain at traffic lights, moving from the passenger side to the driver's seat just before the incident.

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After this deception was exposed, Batool attempted to shift blame by asserting that Mr Hussain had been reaching over and fiddling with the controls. However, forensic analysis and expert testimony dismissed this explanation as physically impossible, confirming that the extreme acceleration required active driver input rather than accidental passenger contact.

Deceptive Behavior During Sentencing

Batool deliberately skipped her scheduled sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, claiming a flare-up of endometriosis required emergency medical attention. Prosecutor Christopher Dunn identified this absence as a ruse designed to avoid justice, leading Judge Ray Singh to issue an arrest warrant for her immediate apprehension.

Police located Batool at Bradford Royal Infirmary and transported her directly to the court, where she appeared on crutches to simulate mobility issues. Judge Singh condemned this non-attendance as unforgivable, noting that her attempt to evade legal consequences demonstrated a profound lack of remorse for the tragedy she caused.

Contradictory Evidence and Final Verdict

The prosecution undermined Batool's credibility by presenting social media photographs showing her wearing high heels and a ball gown in the weeks preceding the trial. These images proved she could move freely, contradicting her courtroom portrayal of severe physical disability and reinforcing the judge's decision to deny bail overnight.

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Mr Hussain's mother, Nasreen Akhtar, delivered a statement expressing the family's anguish over being forced to defend their son's character against false accusations. She emphasized that Batool's lies prolonged their grief and tarnished the memory of a kind and careful young man who was loved beyond measure.

Judge Ray Singh concluded that Batool had deliberately tried to blame Mr Hussain, who was unable to speak for himself, resulting in a catastrophic and entirely avoidable death. He highlighted the horrific nature of the final moments, noting that the suffering inherent in the fire made the outcome particularly dreadful for the victim.