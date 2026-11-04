Humaira Batool Jailed for Ten Years After Deadly Lamborghini Crash

Humaira Batool receives a ten-year sentence for causing the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain in a high-speed Lamborghini crash on the M62.

Humaira Batool, a 26-year-old driver from Bradford, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for causing the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain during a fatal high-speed collision involving a rented Lamborghini Urus. The incident occurred on December 21, 2022, on the M62 motorway near Ripponden in West Yorkshire, where the supercar reached speeds exceeding 143mph before crashing through a barrier and overturning.

The Fatal Crash and Speed Evidence

The £220,000 vehicle was being driven in wet conditions during the early hours of the morning when it lost control and burst into flames. Mr. Hussain, aged 20, remained trapped inside the burning wreckage and died at the scene, while Ms. Batool escaped with serious injuries after her seatbelt melted due to the intense heat. Initial claims by the driver were thoroughly investigated by prosecutors who presented CCTV footage proving she had switched seats with the victim at traffic lights prior to the crash.

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Deception and False Alibis

Ms. Batool initially stated she was asleep in the passenger seat when the accident happened, but this narrative collapsed under scrutiny of digital evidence. When confronted with video showing her moving to the driver's position, she attempted to blame Mr. Hussain for manipulating the controls to reach such high speeds. A Lamborghini expert testified that reaching those velocities required active input from the driver's right foot, rendering her alternative explanation physically impossible.

Courtroom Deception and Sentencing

The sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court was marked by further attempts by the defendant to evade responsibility, as she failed to appear for her initial scheduled date. Prosecutors revealed social media photographs showing Ms. Batool wearing high heels and a ball gown shortly before the trial, contradicting her claim of severe mobility issues caused by endometriosis. Judge Ray Singh described her non-attendance as unforgivable and noted that her behavior demonstrated a deliberate attempt to manipulate the judicial process.

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Judicial Condemnation and Victim Impact

Judge Singh emphasized that the death was entirely avoidable and condemned the driver for trying to shift blame onto the deceased passenger who could not defend himself. He highlighted the catastrophic nature of the crash, noting that the fire was so intense it drove back civilian rescuers and emergency workers attempting to save those inside. The judge stated that the suffering endured by Mr. Hussain in his final moments was difficult to overstate, as he remained trapped until the vehicle exploded.

Family Statement and Legal Conclusion

In a poignant statement read to the court, Nasreen Akhtar, the mother of the victim, expressed profound anguish over the prolonged agony caused by the defendant's lies. She explained that instead of mourning her son, the family was forced to defend his character against false accusations of responsibility for his own death. The court concluded that Ms. Batool's actions resulted in a tragic loss of life, leading to the substantial ten-year custodial sentence imposed for causing death by dangerous driving.