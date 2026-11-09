Humaira Batool sentenced to ten years for death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain. Family cites allergies; awards revoked after fake name use on bail revealed.

Humaira Batool, a 26-year-old beautician from Bradford, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the manslaughter of her friend Mohammed Shaan Hussain. The court case concluded following a fatal traffic collision involving a rented £220,000 Lamborghini Urus SUV on the M62 motorway near Ripponden, West Yorkshire, in December 2022.

Crash Details and Identity Deception

Investigators and court footage established that Batool was driving the vehicle at the time of the high-speed impact. The crash occurred at speeds reaching 143mph, resulting in the car crashing through a motorway barrier and killing Mr. Hussain, who was 20 years old. Initially, Batool attempted to evade liability by claiming she was asleep in the passenger seat when the accident happened.

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CCTV evidence directly contradicted her alibi by capturing the pair swapping seats at traffic lights shortly before the collision. This visual proof exposed her initial statement as a fabricated lie designed to shift blame onto the deceased victim. The revelation of this deception was a pivotal moment in the trial, undermining her credibility entirely.

False Awards and Professional Life

Despite being out on bail, Batool managed to construct a facade of professional success and innocence. She utilized the alias 'Mera' and the brand name 'MeraBeauty' to enter the UK Health and Beauty Awards, a prestigious competition that she believed would validate her career.

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She attended the awards ceremony at Manchester's AO Arena on August 15, wearing a ball gown and high heels, just days before she appeared at her trial on crutches to feign illness. Her family, including her sister Maryam Kiani Knight, had helped her establish Dalia's HQ beauty salon in Bradford, which became a finalist for Best New Salon of the Year.

Awards Revocation and Official Condemnation

The organizers of the UK Health and Beauty Awards have formally revoked Batool's placement in the Make Up Artist of the Year category after learning of her conviction. The organization confirmed that she had entered the competition under a false identity, bypassing the integrity checks required for such a reputable event.

A spokesman for the awards stated that they take matters of this nature extremely seriously and updated their official rankings to reflect the removal of her placement. They extended their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mohammed Shaan Hussain, acknowledging the gravity of the loss caused by the crash.

Family Claims of Health and Allegations

Her sister Maryam Kiani Knight has publicly challenged the severity of the prison sentence, claiming Batool is physically and mentally unfit for incarceration. Knight alleges that her sister suffers from severe allergies to sugar, soya, meat, and gluten, limiting her diet to specific items like chips and green tea.

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Knight also blamed the deceased friend for the incident, alleging he was drunk and demanded she drive faster. She claims Batool has suffered from nightmares and sleeplessness since the night of the accident. These assertions were not presented in court and were made only to the press, despite the overwhelming evidence against her sister.

The legal system has now finalized the consequences of the crash, marking the end of Batool's freedom and her fabricated professional endeavors. The ten-year sentence reflects the court's judgment on the reckless driving and subsequent cover-up that led to the tragic loss of life.