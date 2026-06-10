Hulu Unveils Limited-Time Summer Perks: VIP Trips to Lollapalooza 2026 and San Diego Comic-Con

Hulu announces a suite of new, time-sensitive perks for existing subscribers, featuring all-expenses-paid VIP trips to major 2026 events including Lollapalooza and San Diego Comic-Con. The initiative continues Hulu's strategy of offering exclusive real-world experiences, building on past giveaways like premiere access and themed merchandise bundles. Subscribers must actively enter sweepstakes via Hulu's official pages to qualify.

Hulu is rolling out a new set of exciting, limited-time perks exclusively for its subscribers this summer. These benefits extend beyond the standard streaming experience, offering immersive real-world experiences.

The revealed perks include a trip for two to Lollapalooza 2026 with four-day VIP tickets, covering travel and accommodations, and a similar trip for two to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, also with four-day VIP passes and all-inclusive travel. This initiative follows previous Hulu subscriber specials, such as a chance to attend the premiere of "Paradise" season 2 in Los Angeles and a "Golden Girls" giveaway package featuring themed merchandise.

Each perk operates as a limited-time sweepstakes; subscribers must manually enter via dedicated Hulu pages and monitor their emails and subscription details for eligibility. The Lollapalooza 2026 lineup boasts artists like Lorde, Charli XCX, and The Smashing Pumpkins, while Comic-Con remains a cornerstone event for superhero and pop culture enthusiasts. These offerings underscore a growing trend among streaming platforms to enhance subscriber loyalty with exclusive, tangible rewards that bridge digital content with live cultural moments





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Hulu Subscriber Perks Lollapalooza 2026 San Diego Comic-Con VIP Tickets Sweepstakes Limited-Time Offers Streaming Services

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