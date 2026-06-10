Hulu Unveils Immersive Animayhem Yokocho at Anime Expo 2026

Hulu expands its Anime Expo presence with Animayhem Yokocho, a Tokyo‑inspired alley featuring interactive zones, photo studios, and exclusive merchandise for series like Naruto, Bleach, and Tokyo Revengers.

Hulu is set to make a splash at Anime Expo 2026, turning a standard convention booth into an immersive experience that celebrates the streaming platform's expanding anime catalog.

The company announced the return of its popular Hulu Animayhem activation, but this year the event expands dramatically with the launch of Animayhem Yokocho, a themed alley that evokes the neon‑lit side streets of Tokyo's bustling nightlife districts. Running from July 2 to July 5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the attraction invites attendees to step directly into the worlds of Hulu's most‑watched anime titles.

Visitors can explore interactive games, snap photos in stylized sets, collect exclusive merchandise, and receive digital keepsakes that capture their experience. By folding together multiple franchises under one roof, Hulu aims to provide a multifaceted adventure that goes far beyond a simple promotional display. The heart of the installation is a winding corridor lined with paper lanterns, cherry‑blossom motifs, and carefully placed Easter eggs referencing series available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

The line‑up includes fan favorites such as Naruto, Tokyo Revengers, Bleach: Thousand‑Year Blood War, Rooster Fighter, Mission: Yozakura Family, Though I Am An Inept Villainess, and Undead Unluck: Winter Arc. Rather than isolating a single show, Hulu has woven together these distinct universes, encouraging guests to wander from one themed vignette to the next. Each vignette offers unique giveaways, from limited‑edition pins to custom‑branded photo frames, ensuring that fans leave with tangible reminders of the brands they love.

The design also prioritizes shareable moments, with bright backdrops and interactive props that are primed for social media exposure, reinforcing Hulu's strategy of leveraging user‑generated content to amplify its anime portfolio. Specific activities highlight the breadth of Hulu's anime slate. Bleach fans can pose beside life‑size statues of Ichigo, Orihime, Uryu, Chad, and Ganju at a dedicated photo zone that produces a digital keepsake framed with the series' iconic branding.

Naruto enthusiasts will find a recreation of the hero's beloved ramen shop, complete with a cut‑out of Naruto himself and authentic‑looking noodle bowls for a playful photo op. Tokyo Revengers offers a graffiti‑styled wall featuring the series' signature dragon tattoo and gang artwork, while Rooster Fighter challenges visitors to a dance‑off filmed beside animated versions of Keiji, Piyoko, and Elizabeth, with the possibility of a surprise rooster mascot appearance.

Mission: Yozakura Family presents a timed 60‑second gear‑packing puzzle that tests teamwork, and though I Am An Inept Villainess provides a courtroom‑themed set where guests can choose a side before posing for portrait‑style photos. Undead Unluck fans can confront the series' infamous talking book, Apocalypse, in a specially designed encounter that teases upcoming plotlines.

Together, these varied experiences showcase Hulu's commitment to delivering a rich, interactive celebration of anime that appeals to a wide spectrum of fandoms, making Animayhem Yokocho one of the most ambitious and talked‑about attractions at Anime Expo 2026





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