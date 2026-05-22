Hulu Series 'Only Murders in the Building' Enters Production for Season 6

The popular mystery-comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, has started filming for its sixth season. The news was shared on the show's social media page, with the cast members posing together in a post.

The popular Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, has finally entered production for its sixth season. The news was shared on the show's social media page, with Martin Short , Selena Gomez , and other cast members posing together in a post.

The update was made to mark the start of filming. The makers announced the renewal after the Season 5 finale aired last year. The show's creator, John Hoffman, hinted at the upcoming season, stating that there might be a murder at the end, and the show can go on for a long time. Courteney Cox and David Harbour's new thriller movie, inspired by a popular true story, is also closer to release.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first theatrical Star Wars film in seven years, had a slow start at the box office. Steven Knight suggested that James Bond 26 will reinvent 007 with a darker, grounded style for modern fans. Apple TV and Gordon Ramsay are set to renew Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars for Season 2. A new report suggests Tom Hardy's future in MobLand beyond Season 2.

Two light-hearted comedies, starring two Only Murders in the Building actors, are set to arrive on Netflix next month. Selena Gomez's decision to star in an X-rated movie is a risk that'll likely pay off in a big way. Fans of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 might be excited to know the estimated release date of Season 6





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Only Murders In The Building Hulu Season 6 Martin Short Selena Gomez Season 5 Finale John Hoffman Credulity Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars James Bond 26 Tom Hardy Netflix Selena Gomez's Decision To Star In An X-Rated

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