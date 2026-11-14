Hulu & ‘Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives’ Producers Sued For Defamation By Dakota Mortensen

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Dakota Mortensen claims in a new lawsuit the world needs to know the Hulu series stitched him up

The ‘Heat’ Is On!

Michael Mann & New Regency Clash In Ownership Battle Over Al Pacino & Robert De Niro 1995 Crime Classic Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Lifted; Radar “Instability,” Old System Was Root Of Airspace Shutdown, Transportation Secretary Insistsclaims the world needs to know he is not the “domestic abuser,” “serial adulterer” and overall heel the “By broadcasting fabricated statements, stage scenes presented as spontaneous fact, and portrayals constructed by deleting the footage that contradicted the known false narrative, defendants placed Mortensen before the public in a false light, as an abuser, a retaliator, and an adulterer, that false light would be highly offensive to a reasonable person,” declares a defamation suit filed on November 13 by Mortensen inChris Colfer In "Conversation" About 'Glee' Reboot, Jokes He'll Return If Mr. Schue & Sue Perform "WAP"producers Ludwig Productions, and Jeff Jenkins Productions themselves in the spotlight.

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Represented by Draper, UT firm Tycksen & Shattuck, Mortensen is going after a menu of damages in excess of $300,000 — which could add to millions if bundled together under the banner of “reputational” and economic harm.by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for domestic violence. As the couple fought over custody of their children, Paul’s“Mortensen does not complain that a reality program edited his participation unflatteringly,” the cut to the chase 14-page filing from this week states of.

“He complains the defendants broadcast statements of fact that were fabricated. The defendants knew to be false at the time, or recklessly disregarded that they were false, and that the broadcasts have destroyed his reputation and livelihood in the community where he lives and works.

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” Including supposedly being hit a one point with a pizza box by Paul, affairs that allegedly never occurred, and a ”measurable collapse in his social media following and the commercial value built on it,” Mortensen’s complaint actually appears in some sense to have been a non-event waiting to happen — AKA he was looking for a resolution with the producers before going to court.

Instead, as detailed in the complaint by a back and forth of correspondence between Mortensen’s attorneys and counsel for Jeff Jenkins Productions over the claims of falsehoods, the“The series across seasons 3, 4, and 5 presented Mortensen to millions of viewers as a domestic abuser, as a man who retaliated against the mother of his child by reporting her to child protective services and as a serial adulterer,” Mortensen’s defamation suit continues.

“These portrayals were false. Material elements of them were not drawn from anything Mortensen said or did. They were invented by the series producers, assembled from staged events and from the deliberate deletion of footage that contradicted the storyline, and published after the producers had been informed by Mortensen and by others that the allegations were false. ”No surprise, Hulu had no comment on Mortensen’s suit when contacted today by Deadline.

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