Hulu's The Bear and The Punisher: One Last Kill Surprise Episodes Causing Meltdown Among Fans

Ahead of the return of Hulu's The Bear, a surprise prequel episode titled Gary landed on the streamer with little promotion, causing the fandom to be in meltdown. Meanwhile, Marvel's The Punisher: One Last Kill serves as connective tissue for Frank Castle's upcoming MCU appearance and has been praised by fans and critics alike.

Ahead of the return of Hulu's best series, The Bear , a surprise prequel episode titled Gary landed on the streamer with little promotion, sending the fandom into meltdown.

The episode might not have altered the plot heading into the final season, but it surely sets a different tone as emotional relationships now gain greater context. This surprise arrival is one of two standalone gems released recently for Jon Bernthal, who is set to have an incredible summer with The Punisher: One Last Kill. Marvel's Special Presentation serving as connective tissue for Frank Castle's upcoming MCU appearance has earned a warm reception from fans and critics alike





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The Bear The Bay Jon Bernthal The Punisher Frank Castle Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ Netflix Reporters Without Borders Jean-Sébastien Botté

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