Hulu's The 12 Dates of Christmas Retcons Pretty Little Liars Controversy

The new Hulu holiday movie reunites Lucy Hale and Ian Harding, correcting the problematic teacher-student romance from their original series with an age-appropriate love story.

Hulu has released a new holiday romantic comedy titled The 12 Dates of Christmas that serves as both a festive film and a corrective measure for fans of the teen drama Pretty Little Liars. The movie brings back former co-stars Lucy Hale and Ian Harding, who originally played Aria Montgomery and Ezra Fitz in the Freeform series that aired between 2010 and 2017. This reunion allows the actors to revisit their on-screen dynamic while addressing the most criticized aspect of their previous collaboration.

Retconning a Problematic On-Screen Romance

The original storyline involving Aria and Ezra faced significant backlash due to the age gap and power dynamic between a sixteen-year-old high school student and her twenty-two-year-old English teacher. While the actors were older during filming, the narrative choice to center the show around this relationship for seven seasons drew criticism for normalizing inappropriate behavior. The new film effectively retcons these events by presenting a fresh dynamic where the characters are adults in appropriate relationships.

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New Roles Replace Original Character Dynamics

In The 12 Dates of Christmas, Lucy Hale stars as Christina Walker, a dedicated career woman navigating the holiday season. Ian Harding plays Peter Grant, a charming and age-appropriate love interest who contrasts sharply with his previous character. This casting shift ensures that the central romance avoids the predatory undertones that plagued the earlier series, offering a healthier model for modern audiences.

Cultural Shifts Influence Modern Storytelling

Television narratives often struggle to keep pace with evolving social standards regarding consent and power dynamics. Previous shows like Friends and How I Met Your Mother have faced similar retrospective scrutiny for content that is now viewed as problematic. The decision to rewrite the legacy of Aria and Ezra reflects a broader industry trend toward more responsible storytelling that respects contemporary viewer expectations.

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Precedent Set by HBO Reboot Series

The need for correction was previously acknowledged in Season 2 of HBO's R-rated reboot, Summer School. That installment included a scene where the protagonist referred to the original couple as creepy, highlighting the disconnect between past media consumption and current values. The 12 Dates of Christmas takes this critique further by actively providing a positive alternative rather than just referencing the issue.

Fan Reception and Future Implications

Viewers have responded positively to the reunion, appreciating the opportunity to see the actors work together again without the baggage of the controversial plotline. The film demonstrates how creators can honor fan nostalgia while adapting to new cultural norms. This approach sets a precedent for handling legacy content in an era where audience sensitivity to harmful tropes is significantly higher than in previous decades.