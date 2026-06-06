Hulu's 'Rivals' and TV Character Deaths Spark Fan Reactions

The series Rivals, based on Jilly Cooper's novel, and other TV shows like Grey's Anatomy have seen major character deaths that upset fans. The show's age-gap romance between Rupert and Taggie has also generated discussion, with the actors noting its positive reception and deeper themes.

), had died.

“We found her,” Rupert told Tony. “A tree fell and hit the car. Caitlin got out but … Monica’s dead. ” Based on Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name, Rivals focuses on a feud between two men fighting for control of a television station in 1980s Britain.

While viewers waited to see whether Tony and Simone were providing Katie with at-home hospice care as her health The show’s second season, which premiered in May, is split into two parts.

With the second half expected to debut in the winter, viewers will have time to ponder the major onscreen revelations from the first six episodes. , meanwhile, teased “some amazing work, amazing scenes and brilliant writing” that will get “quite dark” at certain points in part 2. The duo“I’ve certainly never been part of something before that is having a ripple effect in the real world,” Hassell shared with Us about the reception to Rupert and Taggie’s 16-year age difference.

“It’s fascinating. ”Chances are if you heard about Hulu’s Rivals, it is likely because of the age gap romance between Rupert and Taggie. The series, which is based on Jilly Cooper‘s novel of the same name, premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in October 2024. Rivals centered around a feud between two men fighting for control of a “We were probably nervous at points about the age gap,” she noted.

“It’s so funny that we’re certain that people who we thought maybe would be curious or maybe were not such a big fan of the relationship ended up being people who loved it the most. It’s incredible. ” After seeing the online response, Hassell pointed out that Rupert and Taggie’s romance is more than just an age gap, adding, “It is about potentially this young and fairly open-hearted girl with her heart on her sleeve.

She is this innocent, naive young woman, and the strength of her love and purity could change the biggest rogue in the whole world. It is a very potent fantasy for young people. ”FBI Director Gives Update on Nancy Guthrie Case, Claims Police Delayed Help





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Rivals TV Deaths Age Gap Romance Fan Reactions Jilly Cooper

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