Hulu's 'Not Suitable for Work' Debuts with Mixed Rotten Tomatoes Score

Mindy Kaling's new Hulu comedy Not Suitable for Work has launched with a 50% Rotten Tomatoes score, drawing inevitable comparisons to Friends and How I Met Your Mother as it follows five friends in New York City. Critics acknowledge the familiar setup but praise the cast's chemistry, especially Nicholas Duvernay and Avantika Vandanapu, noting the series has room to find its own voice over its nine-episode first season.

Hulu 's new comedy Not Suitable for Work, which evokes the ensemble-driven format of iconic sitcoms like Friends , has debuted with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 50 percent based on six critic reviews, though that number may fluctuate as more evaluations are added following its June 2 launch.

The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, follows five friends navigating love, careers, and personal ambitions in a New York City apartment building, a premise that immediately invites comparisons to beloved predecessors such as Friends and How I Met Your Mother. The central characters include AJ and Davis, finance workers played by Ella Hunt and Will Angus; Josh, an aspiring journalist unafraid to leverage his surname portrayed by Jack Martin; Kel Washington, a medical student with acting dreams played by Nicholas Duvernay; and Abhinaya, an assistant to a demanding celebrity stylist brought to life by Avantika Vandanapu.

Romantic tensions and entanglements naturally develop among the group, particularly with Kel harboring a crush on his across-the-hall neighbor Abhinaya. Critics have noted the familiar setup, with reviews in The Hollywood Reporter and Variety pointing out the echoes of earlier sitcoms while also highlighting the strength of the cast, suggesting the show could eventually carve out its own identity much as How I Met Your Mother and New Girl did after initial comparisons.

Standout performances from Duvernay, fresh from The White Lotus, and Vandanapu, known for 2024's Mean Girls, are already drawing praise, and the occupational parallels to Friends characters may even serve as a nostalgic appeal for some viewers. Though the early critical consensus is mixed, the nine-episode first season-releasing weekly on Tuesdays with a finale set for July 29-allows room for narrative growth and character development.

Not Suitable for Work is positioned as a potential successor in the long line of ensemble comedies seeking to capture that special alchemy of friendship, humor, and urban life that made Friends a global phenomenon, and while it may not yet have reached its full potential, its combination of a proven creative team and a promising ensemble suggests it could evolve beyond its initial similarities





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Hulu Not Suitable For Work Mindy Kaling Sitcom Rotten Tomatoes Friends How I Met Your Mother New Girl Ensemble Cast Nicholas Duvernay Avantika Vandanapu

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