Hulu's June Lineup: New Shows, Movies, and Farewells Await

Get ready for an exciting month on Hulu, as the streaming giant prepares to debut several highly anticipated series and movies, while also saying goodbye to one of its most popular shows. From the complicated love lives of young New Yorkers in 'Love, Life & Everything in Between' to the return of critically acclaimed films like 'Send Help', there's something for everyone to enjoy on Hulu this June.

Hulu is gearing up for an eventful June, with several high-profile premieres set to debut and the conclusion of one of its most popular and critically acclaimed shows.

Among the anticipated new arrivals is 'Love, Life & Everything in Between', a series that promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of the complicated love lives of five twentysomethings navigating the challenges of relationships in New York City. Meanwhile, fans of the streaming platform can look forward to catching up on some of the most talked-about movies of 2026, including Sam Raimi's 'Send Help', which stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien.

In addition to these exciting new offerings, Hulu is also set to bid farewell to one of its most beloved shows, signaling the end of an era for the streamer





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Hulu Love Life & Everything In Between Send Help Sam Raimi Rachel Mcadams Dylan O'brien New York City Premieres Farewell

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