Hulu's June 2025 Lineup: Blockbusters, Indie Gems, and Classic Favorites

Hulu adds over 20 titles in June, including the Captain America trilogy, Talladega Nights, Brokeback Mountain, and indie films like Kneecap. A mix of superhero epics, nostalgic comedies, and critically acclaimed dramas.

Hulu is gearing up for an exciting June, with a diverse lineup that caters to all tastes. From blockbuster superhero epics to nostalgic childhood classics, and critically acclaimed independent films, the streaming service is set to offer something for everyone.

Starting June 1, subscribers can enjoy a wide array of new titles, including major acquisitions from Disney Entertainment that previously streamed on Netflix. This month, Hulu enhances its library with several must-watch movies that have garnered both commercial success and critical acclaim. Among the highlights are the entire Captain America trilogy, the beloved sports comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the groundbreaking romantic drama Brokeback Mountain, and the nostalgic 90s kids film The Sandlot.

Additionally, three standout indie films-Kneecap, Between The Temples, and Queens of the Dead-are available, offering unique storytelling from Irish hip-hop to Jewish dramedy to drag queen zombie horror. These films, though distinct, share a cult following and critical praise, making June a great month for discovering hidden gems. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby arrives on June 1, celebrating its 20th anniversary with a theatrical re-release later this summer.

Directed by Adam McKay, this comedy stars Will Ferrell as NASCAR champion Ricky Bobby, who faces a dramatic fall from grace. With the help of his father and best friend, played by John C. Reilly, Bobby reclaims his title. The film features stellar performances from Amy Adams, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Jane Lynch, and remains a fan favorite for its hilarious antics and heartwarming moments. Available in both English and Spanish, this film is perfect for a family movie night.

Brokeback Mountain, another June 1 addition, is a landmark in cinema history. Adapted from Annie Proulx's short story, the film explores a secret 20-year romance between two cowboys, Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger), set in 1960s Wyoming. Directed by Ang Lee, it won three Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

The film's release on the first day of Pride Month is particularly significant, as it will join Hulu's Pride hub, celebrating LGBTQ+ stories. The Sandlot, a nostalgic classic from 1993, joins Hulu on June 1 as well. This coming-of-age film follows a group of boys who form a bond over baseball during one summer. With a perfect blend of humor and heart, it captures the magic of childhood.

The cast of young actors delivers memorable performances, and the film culminates with a stunning appearance by James Earl Jones. Previously streaming on Disney+, The Sandlot now becomes available to all Hulu subscribers, ensuring that a new generation can enjoy this timeless story. The Captain America trilogy-The First Avenger (2011), The Winter Soldier (2014), and Civil War (2016)-arrives in full on June 1 for Hulu exclusive subscribers.

Civil War, in particular, is a standout, depicting a dramatic conflict between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) over government oversight. The film earned over $408 million at the box office and is a critical turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading to the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame. These superhero blockbusters provide high-octane action and emotional depth, making them binge-worthy for Marvel fans.

Beyond these major titles, Hulu is also offering three unique independent films: Kneecap, Between The Temples, and Queens of the Dead. Kneecap is an Irish hip-hop comedy that has gained a strong cult following for its raw and energetic portrayal of the music scene. Between The Temples is a Jewish dramedy that explores identity and family with humor and sensitivity. Queens of the Dead is a drag queen zombie horror that combines campy fun with genuine scares.

These films, though diverse, all share critical acclaim and offer viewers something off the beaten path. Whether you're in the mood for mainstream hits or indie discoveries, Hulu's June lineup has you covered





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