Hulu's Deli Boys Returns for a Perfectly Rated Second Season, Blending Crime and Comedy

The dark comedy series Deli Boys has debuted its six‑episode second season on Hulu, earning a flawless 100 % Rotten Tomatoes rating and topping global streaming charts. The show follows brothers Mir and Raj as they manage a family deli that secretly functions as a drug operation, balancing criminal intrigue with sharp humor.

Hulu continues to strengthen its reputation as a streaming platform that excels in comedy and dramedy, and the latest success story underscores that trend. The series Deli Boys , a darkly comic drama about two brothers caught in a family‑run drug operation, has just returned for a second season that critics and audiences alike have praised.

The show, which has been likened to a humorous version of The Sopranos, blends sharp dialogue, strong performances and a plot that balances crime‑world tension with absurdist humor. After a first season that earned a 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the six‑episode sophomore season has achieved a flawless 100 percent score, propelling the series to the top of Hulu's global streaming charts as measured by FlixPatrol.

The momentum has not been limited to Hulu; the series is also available on Disney+ and has replicated its strong viewership there, marking it as a cross‑platform hit. The premise of Deli Boys follows Mir (played by Asif Ali) and Raj (portrayed by Sagar Shaikh), who inherit a seemingly respectable deli after their father's death, only to discover that the shop doubles as a well‑organized narcotics distribution hub.

Guided by their unconventional aunt Lucky, played by Poorna Jagannathan, the brothers navigate the complexities of running a clandestine empire while trying to maintain the façade of an ordinary neighborhood eatery. Season two raises the stakes: the brothers become so proficient at laundering money that they must find a new money‑launderer to keep the operation flowing, all while police scrutiny tightens and rival criminal factions attempt to seize control of the market.

The series uses these heightened pressures to generate comedic set‑pieces, with each episode delivering both tension and laughs as the trio crafts increasingly elaborate schemes to stay ahead of law enforcement and competitors. Beyond its entertaining storyline, Deli Boys demonstrates how streaming services can nurture niche, high‑quality content that resonates with both critics and binge‑watchers. The series' 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating for its second season highlights the effectiveness of its writing, direction, and ensemble cast.

Moreover, its performance on global charts indicates strong international appeal, a noteworthy achievement for a series rooted in specific cultural contexts. As Hulu expands its comedy slate with other acclaimed titles such as Only Murders in the Building, The Bear and The Great, Deli Boys stands out as an underrated gem that showcases the platform's ability to deliver fresh, genre‑bending narratives.

Viewers looking for a blend of crime drama intensity and off‑beat humor will find Deli Boys a compelling addition to their watch list, and its continued success suggests that the show may secure further seasons or spin‑offs in the future





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