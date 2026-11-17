Hulu officially renews legal drama Reasonable Doubt for a fifth season, capitalizing on Season 4's record-breaking global streaming numbers and double-digit growth.

Hulu has officially renewed its hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt for a fifth season, a decision announced before the current installment even concludes its broadcast run. The streaming giant secured the extension based on the show's strongest performance metrics to date, with Season 4 marking the highest viewership in the series history. This renewal cements Reasonable Doubt among the platform's most successful scripted properties.

Reasonable Doubt Season 5 Renewal Details

The confirmation of Season 5 arrives as Reasonable Doubt continues to dominate streaming charts, riding the momentum of its most-watched season ever. The series has amassed over 150 million hours of global viewing across both Hulu and Disney+ platforms. This surge in engagement demonstrates a robust and expanding audience base that justifies the significant investment in extending the franchise. The renewal ensures the show joins the elite ranks of Hulu's longest-running scripted series.

Also read 'Reasonable Doubt' Renewed For Season 5 By Hulu (Exclusive)

Season 4 Viewership Metrics and Growth

Season 4 of Reasonable Doubt posted double-digit percentage gains over every prior season, highlighting a consistent upward trajectory in audience interest. The latest episode surged more than 40% over the season debut based on a single day of global views. These statistics indicate that the legal drama is not only retaining existing fans but also actively attracting new viewers. The data underscores the effectiveness of the show's storytelling and marketing strategies in the competitive streaming landscape.

Competitive Standing Among Hulu Scripted Shows

With the addition of a fifth season, Reasonable Doubt solidifies its position as a flagship title for Hulu. The series currently trails only The Handfang's Tale, Solar Opposites, and Only Murders in the Building by season count. This ranking places Reasonable Doubt among the most durable and popular scripted content on the platform. The longevity of the show reflects its ability to adapt to changing viewer preferences while maintaining a consistent quality standard.

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Cast and Creative Team Roles

Season 4 features series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, and Angela Grovey in starring roles. Durrell Tank Babbs and Meagan Good joined the cast this season, adding fresh dynamics to the narrative. Returning recurring guest stars include Morris Chestnut, Joseph Sikora, and Brandee Evans. Additional recurring talents such as La La Anthony, Rutina Wesley, Taylor Polidore Williams, DeVaughn Nixon, and Alexxis Lemire also contributed to the season's ensemble.

Production Background and Narrative Scope

Created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed Hunter, Reasonable Doubt is developed by Simpson Street and Onyx Collective in partnership with 20th Television. Kerry Washington serves as executive producer alongside Pilar Savone, bringing significant industry clout to the project. Larry Wilmore produces for Wilmore Films, while Anton Cropper, Lena Cordina, Tamara Gregory, and Erika L. Johnson also executive produce. The Season 4 logline describes a high-stakes battle for The Stewart Firm following a brutal attack and a spiraling media disaster involving Jax's most loyal client.

Future Implications for the Franchise

The renewal for a fifth season signals Hulu's confidence in the long-term viability of Reasonable Doubt. The show's ability to deliver record-breaking numbers suggests a strong foundation for future seasons. Viewers can expect the continuation of the legal and personal dramas that have defined the series since its 2022 debut. The commitment to the franchise highlights Hulu's strategy of investing in proven winners to maintain subscriber engagement.